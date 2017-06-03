Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Its up 0.02, from 2.15 in 2016Q3.

Recently analysts working for various investment brokerages have changed their ratings and price targets on shares of STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. 50 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://transcriptdaily.com/2017/06/02/janice-l-sears-sells-3000-shares-of-essex-property-trust-inc-ess-stock-updated.html. 309,333 shares of the stock were exchanged. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.14% of Starwood Property Trust worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

The Q.i. Value of Essex Property Trust, Inc. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,866 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.07%. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.08% or 13,307 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Llp reported 87,339 shares. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. The California-based Adelante Capital Management Llc has invested 4.27% in the stock. Blackrock Institutional Na stated it has 6.57 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since December 15, 2016, it had 0 insider purchases, and 18 insider sales for $20.91 million activity.

02/26/2015 – STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 64.9% in the third quarter.

Analysts await Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to report earnings on July, 25. The other 17 are split, though not evenly, between analysts who think you should buy its stock versus those who think you should sell it. 6,834 shares were sold by ZIMMERMAN CRAIG K, worth $1.73M on Friday, May 12. M&T Bancshares Corp accumulated 11,861 shares or 0% of the stock.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last session’s volume of 0.92 million shares was higher than its average volume of 0.79 million shares. This indicates more upside for the $17.12 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. (NYSE:STWD) – averaging the work of different analysts – reveals a mean PT of $23.72/share.

Trading stocks at an all time highs is usually a winning strategy. The stock, after opening at $14.22, touched a high of $14.65 before paring much of its gains. About 229,070 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (CPT) has risen 3.41% since June 2, 2016 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 9.02% the S&P500.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS) stake by 131.4% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. ESS’s profit will be $192.02M for 22.47 P/E if the $2.91 EPS becomes a reality. This is assuming the current $2.91 EPS is accurate. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Therefore 60% are positive. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, January 23. Going from the most negative analyst price target to above consensus is one thing. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, June 8. The company was upgraded on Friday, December 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Canaccord Genuity maintained Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) on Tuesday, February 9 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, May 16, the company rating was upgraded by Capital One. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity maintained Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) on Wednesday, February 8 with “Hold” rating. The Value Composite Two of Essex Property Trust, Inc.

EPS in next five year years is expected to touch 4.09% while EPS growth in past 5 year was 2.10% along with sales growth of 30.60% in the last five years.

Essex Property Trust, Inc.is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.89. The Firm is engaged primarily in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities, located along the West Coast. It has a 18.08 P/E ratio. The Company’s divisions include Southern California, Northern California, Seattle Metro and Other real estate assets.

