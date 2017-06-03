License dispute could delay Nevada recreational pot sales

Recreational marijuana may not go on sale in Nevada on July 1st, as originally planned.

A district court judge signed an order Tuesday prohibiting the Department of Taxation from issuing marijuana distribution licenses under the recently adopted regulations.

But that decision has been met with resistance from The Independent Alcohol Distributors of Nevada, who filed a legal complaint arguing that Question 2 gives liquor wholesalers exclusive rights to marijuana distribution licenses for the first 18 months of cannabis sales in the state.

A lawyer for the liquor distributors told Reno Gazette-Journal (http://on.rgj.com/2rJxeKa ) that dozens of distributors were interested but state officials withdrew applications amid worries about conflicts with federal law.

“The statute clearly gives a priority and exclusive license to alcohol distributors, in order to promote the goal of regulating marijuana similar to alcohol”, Wilson wrote in an 8-page opinion. The judge’s ruling extends the May 31st deadline for applications and also mandates that any licenses issued must be to “a person holding a wholesale [alcohol] dealer license…” “We don’t want to slow this down inordinately”, McMullen said.

“We expect a hearing on the matter to be scheduled for some time in the next couple of weeks”, Klapstein said in an email to The Associated Press. The Judge’s ruling is likely to delay the July 1st launch.

Player’s Network (OTCQB:PNTV) received a recreational marijuana license in Nevada to allow the company to supply recreational product to retail dispensaries in the state. The law passed by voters a year ago gives alcohol distributors a monopoly on sales for the first 18 months, unless there is not enough interest.

According to a spokesperson for the Department of Taxation, however, only one licensed alcohol wholesaler has applied for a marijuana distribution license.

The Tax Department pushed through temporary rules earlier this year after legislation was pushed to do the same, which would help the state more quickly collect some of the expected 70 million in tax revenue to flow in for the first two years.

The liquor wholesalers “demonstrated irreparable harm, because they are likely to be entirely shut out of the marijuana distribution business if the department proceeds to issue marijuana distribution licenses to existing marijuana establishments, instead of exclusively to alcohol distributors”, Wilson wrote.