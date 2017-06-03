Lions officially add Matt Asiata, cut 2015 fifth-rounder

In addition to officially signing Matt Asiata and cutting Michael Burton, the Detroit Lions signed former DE guard Connor Bozick on Tuesday.

Asiata appeared in all 16 games last season, starting six, and rushed for 402 yards and six scores on 121 carries.

The Bears claimed Lions fullback Michael Burton off waivers.

Asiata, who had six rushing touchdowns for the Minnesota Vikings previous year, will compete for a job in a backfield that already includes Ameer Abdullah, Theo Riddick, Zach Zenner, Dwayne Washington and undrafted rookie Tion Green.

Coming out of Ball State, House was primarily a basketball player and hadn’t played football since high school.

Burton, a former fifth-round pick by Detroit in 2015, was waived by the Lions to clear a roster spot for the addition of Matt Asiata. Asiata was formerly on the Minnesota Vikings, but was not re-signed after his contract expired following the 2016 season.

The Lions signed guard Connor Bozick and waived/injured linebacker Brandon Chubb to round out the day’s moves.