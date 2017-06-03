LSU commits five errors, still crushes Texas Southern

Postseason baseball at the Box is one of LSU’s best traditions and at 2:30 that tradition will extend to another year when LSU opens up the Baton Rouge Regional against the Texas Southern Tigers. The Tigers will face the victor of No. 2-seed Southeastern Louisiana and No. 3-seed Rice. The victor Saturday will advance to the championship round.

Texas Southern, with a record of 20-32, is the fourth seed in the Baton Rouge regional.

Texas Southern looked like it would take a 4-0 lead when Horace LeBlanc III apparently singled up the middle with runners on second and third in the second, but second baseman Freeman fielded the ball deep behind second and made a terrific throw to first to end the inning with no further damage. Two walks loaded the bases to help set up big innings for Texas Southern. It was the most errors by LSU in an NCAA postseason game since also committing five in an 8-5 win over Sam Houston State. Papierski had just singled in LSU’s first run of the game, cutting Texas Southern’s lead to 3-1. Four of the errors Friday led directly to the six unearned runs for Texas Southern, including the two that put Texas Southern ahead 6-5 when Kramer Robertson let a ball go between his legs with the bases loaded and one out in the fifth. The two home runs by Watson, a freshman, gave him four RBI in the regional opener. Papierski’s blast was a two-run home run to right with Beau Jordan aboard as a hit batsman before Watson’s solo shot to left.

LSU trailed 7-5 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, then scored 10 unanswered to run away with the contest. Two batters later, Smith doubled to left to drive in Deichmann and Papierski extended LSU’s lead to 9-7 with a sacrifice fly that scored Coomes.

The 16 strikeouts by LSU pitchers were a season high. Caleb Gilbert relieved Poche in the fifth and picked up the win to improve to 5-1.

Texas Southern extended its advantage to 3-0 on the top of the second inning, again by virtue of an LSU error. That game marked the last time before Friday an LSU player hit two homers in an NCAA postseason game. They’ll face the victor of Southeastern/Rice on Saturday night once Texas Southern plays the loser in an elimination game. LSU beat Southeastern during the season 8-2 and the Tigers beat Rice twice in three games at a regional last season.