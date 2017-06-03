Lyon beats PSG to claim 4th Women’s Champions League title

The Wales worldwide is a doubt for the Champions League final on Saturday evening following an injury-hit season for the 27-year-old.

The sides go head-to-head in Cardiff on Saturday evening and Xavi will be watching from Qatar.

With Gareth Bale’s return to fitness, Zidane must decide whether to restore the Welshman in his home city or to continue with Isco, who has excelled lately, in support of the free-scoring Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Ronaldo has done well when facing Juventus, having scored five goals in the four matches he played against the Italian champions while with Madrid.

“Winning the league helped calm us down a lot”.

“I am really expecting a tough game because Real Madrid have a huge capacity in attacking but at the same time Juventus have also shown a great capacity to defend very strongly collectively with this defensive block in this competition”.

Ramos and Higuain won three Spanish league titles together with Madrid.

“The business end of the season is important”, said the 32-year-old.

“When it was time for him to make the difference in big games he came through for his team and was one of the best elements they have this season so I would love to see him win the champions league”, he added.

“I feel good”, Ronaldo said before travelling to Britain, “in great form”.

Security has been beefed up in and around Cardiff, as fans have been warned not to bring bags to the match in the wake of recent terror attacks.

Yet while Ronaldo’s infectious confidence will sweep through Zidane’s side, Serie A title victor Juventus is unbeaten in Europe this season and is going to its second final in three years having conceded only three goals.

Allegri, a manager since 2003, is in his second Champions League final and seeking his first title.

“This will be the biggest security operation undertaken in the city since the 2014 North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit”, said South Wales Police assistant chief constable Richard Lewis. Two of the goals came in the semifinals of the Champions League in 2015, when Juventus advanced 3-2 before eventually losing the final to Barcelona.

Juventus and Real Madrid have eight wins each and two draws.

Juve have not won this competition since 1996, when they defeated Ajax at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, and have been runners up four times since then – most recently in 2014-15, when they lost to Barcelona. They’ve won 11 of the previous 14 – again more than any other team in history.

Real Madrid will attempt to become the first team since AC Milan (1989, 1990) to win back-to-back European Cup/Champions League trophies.

Juventus have conceded only three goals in 12 Champions League games this season.

Juventus have never trailed at any point in this season’s knockout phase.

Xavi will have a keen eye on proceedings in Cardiff this weekend and is hoping Buffon will finally achieve success in the Champions League at the third time of asking.