Macron Speaks Frankly About Russia – As Putin Stands Beside Him

Several outlets note although the two leaders shook hands, their body language appeared tense.

Speaking with remarkable frankness, Macron tore into the state-owned Russian media outlets Sputnik and Russia Today, for spreading what he said were “serious untruths” during the French election.

“They behaved like organs of influence, propaganda, and deceitful propaganda”. I will never give in to that.

Putin also hosted Macron’s far-right rival, Marine Le Pen, at the Kremlin in March.

Macron directly blamed RT and Sputnik as propaganda agents.

Mr. Macron’s invitation for his Russian counterpart was a surprise after his tough stance on Russia during the French election.

When they emerged from talks, which went on for nearly an hour longer than scheduled, Macron said they had had a “frank exchange” and both men stressed they had agreed on the need to move forward on divisive issues such as Syria and Ukraine.

Macron also stressed that the use of chemical weapons by the Russian-backed Assad regime is “a red line” for France.

“Any use of chemical weapons will mean an immediate relation at least on the part of French forces”, he added.

“According to our information, there is no proof of the use of chemical weapons by (Syrian President Bashar al-) Assad“, he said.

Commenting on anti-Russian sanctions, Macron warned that new sanctions against Russia may only be caused by escalation of the Ukrainian conflict.

Putin’s visit comes after the 39-year-old French centrist made a successful debut on the world stage last week, holding his own against Trump at a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Brussels and at a G7 summit in Italy. Versailles was chosen for the meeting because an exhibition dedicated to Tsar Peter the Great is opening there.

Nonetheless, Russia’s ambassador to Paris, Alexander Orlov said on Monday that he expected this first meeting between the two men to be full of “smiles” and marking the beginning of “a very good and long relationship”.

Macron also said he would be “constantly vigilant” about the situation in Chechnya.

Last week, Macron met North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies and members of the G7.

Mr. Macron said he spoke to Putin about LGBT rights in Chechnya, and about the rights of embattled NGOs in Russian Federation and vowed that he would be “constantly vigilant” on these issues.

Responding to a question about sanctions against Russian Federation over Ukraine, Putin answered, “These sanctions do not contribute at all to settling the crisis in Ukraine”. “It was an exchange that was extremely frank, direct, with a lot of things that were said”.

Despite the sometimes tough tone of the news conference, Macron received Putin with all the usual formalities: When Putin opened the door of his black limousine in the vast Versailles courtyard, as the formally dressed French Republican guard – in gold-braid decorated uniforms – stood at attention, Macron came down the red carpet to the auto to greet him.

‘We spoke about the cases of LGBT people in Chechnya… He said he wasn’t sure if France’s Syria policy was “independent” because it was part of a US-led alliance, adding that Paris and Moscow had points of disagreement and agreement over Syria.