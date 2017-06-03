Macron trolls Trump after climate deal ditch with catchy slogan

Trump also insisted that other countries would be willing to “renegotiate” the agreement.

Brussels and Beijing believe in “the full implementation, without nuances, of the Paris climate agreement“, Juncker said, and underlined that there can be “no backsliding”.

“We have daily interactions with U.S. scientists, we work very, very closely with them at all levels”.

“Today’s decision is not only highly disappointing, but also highly concerning for those of us that live on the frontline of climate change“, President Hilda Heine said in a statement. The group of “climate mayors“, who together represent over 40 million Americans, had sent an open letter to Trump in March, in which they announced their refusal to implement the executive order that rolled back some of the measures against climate change put in place by his predecessor, Barack Obama, and urged Trump to maintain the USA commitment to fighting climate change. “I can assure you that France will not give up the fight”, he said. “There is no plan B, because there is no planet B”, Macron said.

Apple is hardly the only tech company strongly opposing Trump on this particular matter. In an open letter to the president, 25 firms, including tech giants Adobe, Apple, Google, Facebook, HPE, Intel and Microsoft, had begged Trump to leave the deal intact.

Cook’s full memo follows below, as obtained by BuzzFeed.

“As of today, the USA will cease all implementation of the non-binding Paris accord, and the draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on our country”, he said in an address in the White House Rose Garden.

However, Putin said that he would not be judging Trump’s decision as the US President probably thinks that the accord is not well thought out. But it wasn’t enough.

Senator Loren Legarda, who chairs the Senate committee on climate change, slammed Trump.

We will keep working toward the ambitious goals of a closed-loop supply chain, and to eventually stop mining new materials altogether. The way forward is for U.S. cities and states to enforce it. Americans are even eager to do their share. Knowing the good work that we and countless others around the world are doing, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about our planet’s future.

“China, India, the European Union and others are already showing strong leadership; 190 nations are showing strong determination to work with them to protect this and future generations”.