Man Arrested After Attempting To Breach Cockpit During Flight To Honolulu

American Airlines says there were 191 passengers and 6 crew members on the plane, which landed around 11:30 a.m.

Authorities confirmed that the flight from Los Angeles was escorted by air force jets following a fracas involving a Turkish national, identified as Anil Uskanil, 25, but declined to provide details of what the man did.

Uskanil was a ticketed American Airlines passenger who had cleared TSA screening, according to Pedregon.

A few hours into that flight, passengers told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, the man was successfully subdued by a flight attendant and passengers as he was trying to rush into the first-class, to approach the cabin.

“Crazy! Someone tried to break into the cockpit on my flight from LA to Honolulu“, the Instagram user wrote.

The suspect subsequently got on board the American Airlines flight.

He faces a possible charge of interference with the crew of the plane, American Airlines Flight 31. Basden says the man scowled at him, opened and closed the laptop computer and then sat in a different seat. USA Today reports that Uskanil, a student from Turkey on a visa to study at an acting school in the US, tried to sit in first class with a laptop until a flight attendant checked his ticket and made him move back to economy.

Forburger, sitting in an aisle seat at the front of economy class, said other passengers helped the flight attendant get the passenger back toward the back of the plane. Pacific time for misdemeanor trespassing at the Los Angeles International Airport for going through a restricted door that led to the airfield ramp, the Los Angeles Airport Police Division said in a statement.

Passenger Lee Lorenzen told CNN affiliate KITV that the flight attendant told the man: “You’re not coming in here” and used the cart to block his path. The FBI arrested him after the plane landed safely.

Sources told CBS affiliate KGMB that a man tried to break through the cockpit door.

The plane was escorted into Honolulu by two F-22 fighter jets.

Laptops are not now banned on US domestic flights, but have been outlawed in carry-on baggage from a number of worldwide destinations, over security concerns.

US Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly was briefed on the incident, according to a statement from the department. There haven’t been any other reports of disruption since this incident, however the department specifiedthey were still monitoring all flights Friday out of caution.

All ground movement at the airport was halted as American Airlines Flight 31 reached Honolulu, according to local news station KHON2.