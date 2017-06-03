Man arrested at Trump hotel in DC with 2 guns

Trump International Hotel is located just blocks from the White House in the Old Post Office building.

Police recovered an AR-15 assault rifle and a Glock 23 handgun from Moles’ vehicle at a parking garage, along with 30 rounds of 7.62-mm ammunition and 60 rounds of.223-caliber ammunition, according to an incident report provided to BuzzFeed News.

Friends and family of the arrested man told NBC News they believe the episode can be chalked up to a misunderstanding.

Officials have said Dr. Moles gave “conflicting information” as to the reason why he made a decision to travel to Washington, D.C., and had guns and ammo in his vehicle. Even with the conflicting information, there was no indication that he was planning to harm anyone and was simply staying at the Trump hotel to show his support of the president.

DellaRatta, a nurse practitioner in Florida, says “there is absolutely no way” he was planning violence.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested at President Donald Trump’s International Hotel in Washington DC after police found a high-powered assault rifle and ammunition in his auto, a discovery they believe has prevented a “potential disaster” in the U.S. capital. “Since this matter is under investigation by Washington D.C. authorities, we will not have comment”. The Secret Service issued a statement saying that at no point in time were any of their protected people in any danger, according to TMZ.

Officers said they had received a tip-off that a doctor was travelling to the Trump International, armed with weapons and ammunition.

“The officers and our federal partners, and in particular the tipster coming forward, averted a potential disaster in our nation’s capital”, said D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham.