Man charged over ‘bomb threat’ on Malaysia Airlines flight

“An investigation led by Australian authorities is now underway and Malaysia Airlines wishes to extend its appreciation to everyone involved during the emergency situation”, the carrier said in a statement.

“It is not a hijack”.

Passengers have criticised police for forcing them to wait 90 minutes after a man threatened to blow up a plane above Melbourne. “Everyone on board is safe”.

After the passengers subdued him with a chokehold, they tied him up with belts, and the pilot turned the plane around, returning to Australia.

Malaysia Airlines confirmed the flight, which was scheduled to leave Melbourne at 20:00 local and arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 02:35 local time, had been forced to turn back because of a “disruptive passenger”.

A man has been charged with endangering the safety of an aircraft and making false threats after he threatened to detonate a bomb and attempted to enter the cockpit of a Malaysia Airlines plane flying out of Australia.

Armed officers from an elite police unit boarded the flight, handcuffing the man and escorting him off. Photographs taken by a passenger and supplied to AFP showed black-clad officers carrying rifles in the cabin.

“I don’t know whether that was a speaker system or not but there’s no chance he got this on the plane without taking it through security, because this was the size of a giant bowling ball”. “He goes “No, I’m not going to sit back down, I’m going to blow the plane up”, Leoncelli said.

“I thought the plane was going to go down, I thought the bomb was going to go off, I really did think I was going to die”, she said.

The 25-year-old Sri Lankan man had recently been discharged from a psychiatric hospital in Melbourne and was travelling on a student-visa.

He had requested to see a mental health nurse and held concerns for his safety due to his “age and appearance”, the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday.

“We have to make sure that all possibilities are taken into account, including the possibilities of co-offenders”, Ashton told reporters today.

His lawyer Tess Dunsford told the magistrate that Marks had a psychiatric illness and would not apply for bail.

The charges carry a potential penalty of 10 years, but no criminal charges were brought in court.

“I think the worst part was that we were sitting on the aircraft for just under two hours, and we were under the impression that there was still an explosive on the aircraft”, she said.

“If we had an incident where there were further explosives that were triggered, we could have had a mass casualty incident”, Ashton said, defending the move.