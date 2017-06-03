Man United’s bonuses for winning the Europa League revealed in the Times

Sidelined with a knee injury, Ibrahimovic watched on as United claimed a 2-0 win over Ajax in Wednesday’s final in his native Sweden.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said his side would give up their Europa League trophy if it would bring back the 22 victims of Monday’s terror attack in Manchester.

Wayne Rooney has admitted he has “more or less” made up his mind about leaving Manchester United.

Beaten coach Peter Bosz said United “only played long balls and didn’t take any risks”, turning Ajax’s first European final in 21 years into “a boring game“.

“Look at Tottenham, they’ve had a fantastic season, finished second, with no trophies to show for it”.

That is except for saying that if he’s playing in the Premier League, it will be only for Manchester United or Everton.

The Portuguese retained his 100% European finals record and helped the Red Devils become only the fifth side to complete the European set of titles. I don’t care about football for now.

Obviously I am happy to be part of that [Europa League win] and in some way help the club win trophies, and that is the way it’s been over the last 18 months and a year ago.

“I could be the number one or number two, it all depends on hard work and I do work hard”, said the ex-Sampdoria keeper.

Jose Mourinho has stated that Manchester United’s hopes of landing Antoine Griezmann this summer all rest on the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward. It doesn’t stop. I agree with the UEFA decision to play the match.

“I’ll do that the next few weeks with my family while I’m away and, honestly, as soon as I know what’s going on then, I’m sure you (will know)”.

The football world waits with bated breath.