Salman Abedi spent only a short time at Duesseldorf airport’s transit area four days before the bombing at Manchester Arena, Duesseldorf police said, confirming an earlier report in German magazine Focus.

The investigation into the suicide bomb that killed 22 and injured 59 at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester is ongoing, with police making two more arrests on Thursday morning.

“We have evidence that he is involved in Daesh (Islamic State) with his brother”.

USA media outlets have been reporting details about the attack that British officials hadn’t wanted to share yet, to help in their investigation.

Britain’s official terror threat level has also been raised to “critical“, the highest level, late on Tuesday.

Queen Elizabeth visited the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where some of the casualties have been treated.

Two men were arrested by police in Greater Manchester overnight on Thursday, bringing the number in United Kingdom custody to eight.

Another brother, 23-year-old Ismail, was arrested soon after the attack and is among the eight men now in custody in Manchester.

The leaks make matters worse for British authorities who, as a result of the investigation into the bombing, are under pressure to prevent yet another attack they believe is imminent. A few tributes to victims have been posted on the Greater Manchester police’s Twitter page. He says Abedi “was giving farewell”.

Two more persons, a man and a woman, have been arrested in connection with the Manchester bombing attack in Britain, media reports said.

Citing unnamed federal security sources, Focus reports that British-born Salman Abedi twice flew from a German airport in recent years and wasn’t on any global watch list.

Grande said she’d hold the concert as a tribute to the victims and fundraiser for their families, but also to show that “music is something that everyone on Earth can share”, and that terrorists couldn’t take that away.

This follows the initial information leak, which happened just after the attack itself, with the identity of the 22-year-old British-born bomber Salman Abedi revealed by CBS, NBC, and then Reuters, citing USA officials, the Guardian reported.