Manchester police stop sharing info with U.S. after leaks, report says

British Prime Minister Theresa May will raise concerns with Donald Trump on Thursday about US leaks of intelligence on the suicide bombing in Manchester that police fear could hinder a hunt for a possible bomb-maker still at large.

The row – which goes to the heart of the close intelligence-sharing relationship between the two allies – provides an awkward backdrop to Prime Minister Theresa May’s meeting with US President Donald Trump at the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Brussels on Thursday.

“I am asking the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to launch a complete review of this matter, and if appropriate, the culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law”.

British police said Wednesday that six men and one woman are now under arrest in connection with Monday’s deadly bomb attack that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

The 22 victims in Manchester included an eight-year-old girl, several teenage girls, a 28-year-old man and a Polish couple who had come to collect their daughters.

Britain’s terror threat assessment has been increased to “critical”, the highest level, meaning an attack is considered imminent.

Police say searches linked with the arrests are now being carried out.

Ramadan Abedi, the father of Salman, was also arrested near his home in Tripoli, Libyan authorities said. It’s not clear at this time if Salman went to Syria, Dagdoug said. These include the leak of details on the July 2005 bombings in central London, which killed 52 people, and the decision by US authorities to act on intelligence from Britain on a plot to blow up airliners in 2006, sooner than the British had hoped for.

In a sign of the United Kingdom authorities’ anger about the repeated leaks of information in the U.S. it is understood that police have stopped sharing intelligence on the bombing with their USA law enforcement counterparts following the leaks.

“The recent attack on Manchester in the United Kingdom demonstrates the depths of the evil we face with terrorism”, he said. When asked whether the revelation of his name had compromised the investigation, she said that had not been the case.

The blast killed 22 people, including children, and injured some 64 others, some of whom were still receiving critical care in hospital. They labelled their initiative “A City United”.

Mr Hopkins said the leaked photographs and information published by the New York Times had caused “much distress for families that are already suffering terribly with their loss”.

In a statement, the Times defended its decision to publish the images, saying they were “neither graphic nor disrespectful of victims”.

CNN has not been able to independently verify the details from the militia, which also claimed the younger Abedi admitted knowledge about the Manchester attack and was in Britain for its planning.