Manchester United cool their interest in signing Griezmann, say sources

Atleti were handed a two-window transfer ban for breaching Federation Internationale de Football Association regulations regarding the acquisition of foreign players under the age of 18.

BBC reports that no decision has yet been made over an extension but, given he is unlikely to play until January, the odds are against him being offered a new deal.

Man Utd’s reported swoop for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann looks to be in jeopardy of falling apart following his latest Instagram post.

Just days after Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann reportedly came to terms with the idea of heading to Manchester United via transfer this summer, it appears that the top-flight Premier League club has cooled their interest.

The tweet was accompanied by a picture of him celebrating a Champions League goal against Leicester this season.

“This ruling is unfair and causes an irreparable damage to our club”, Atletico Madrid said in a statement.

But despite Ibrahimovic targeting a return before Christmas, United boss Jose Mourinho has opted not to take a gamble on him returning to the form which saw him have a sensational impact at the club.

The verdict to uphold the transfer ban from CAS has put paid to their plans to strengthen their squad this summer, and it will also see them hold back on allowing any departures.

Atletico target Lacazette has a “verbal agreement” to move to Madrid, Lyon said two weeks ago. No longer able to sign a replacement (sorry, Lacazette), Atleti are likely far more reluctant to sanction a sale of their prized asset. Atletico denied wrongdoing, though it agreed not to sign players in the winter transfer window while the appeal at CAS went ahead. The Belgian scored 25 league goals this season and would definitely fit the bill for the club’s main summer signing.

FIFA, who also banned Barcelona from registering players for two transfer windows in 2014 for a similar misdemeanour, welcomed the upholding of the transfer ban.