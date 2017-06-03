Now, with less than a week until polling day, the picture is far less rosy for the incumbent.

Mrs May continued to face criticism over her refusal to take part in a televised leader’s debate on Wednesday, exploited by Mr Corbyn who made a last-minute decision to attend.

So the markets prefer a Conservative win?

The damage, in our view, is somewhat self-inflicted. James Cleverly, a Conservative Party MP, replied with: ‘Yes massa’.

Flanked by his Brexit negotiating team Keir Starmer, Barry Gardiner and Emily Thornberry, he addressed hundreds of supporters at The Place in Pitsea.

Basildon, a town of 180,000 people in the county of Essex, is held by Conservative MP John Baron who won it from Labour in 2010.

But Goodwin and other experts are not convinced by the model, pointing out that YouGov had used the same model to incorrectly project a victory for Hillary Clinton in three states where she lost in the U.S. election.

“He doesn’t have what it takes”, she said. The knock-on effect, from a stock perspective, might be a modest rally in the shares of companies that do most of their business here in the UK.

“If people want to vote for it, then good”. A rising pound might shield the United Kingdom consumer from these rises at a time when incomes are seeing a real squeeze.

But her party’s lead has shrunk from more than 20 percentage points to as little as 3 points, according to a YouGov opinion poll, though all major polls put the Conservatives in the lead. Then again, it is important to remember that weak sterling has been a boon for UK-headquartered multinationals like Unilever, where overseas earnings earned in euros or United States dollars have boosted balance sheets due to the favourable exchange rate.

The invite-only event was only open to party members and invited press. “Secondly, Brexit uncertainty is likely to persist for several years, potentially limiting investment (and) hiring”.

And therein lies the problem, in our view.

Then came Jeremy Corbyn’s mic drop.

Labour plan a radical change in the UK’s fiscal policy: raising taxes on large firms and the wealthy to pay for higher public spending on education, healthcare and police. Talk of implementing a financial transactions tax is similarly unhelpful given the threat Brexit poses to the country’s financial services industry.

Once on the debate stage, however, Corbyn shifted his focus to the agenda of May’s party and its “record of working for the few” over the many.

The Labour leader will say: “When Labour talks about job creation we mean decent jobs, jobs which pay a real living wage, which people can get by on, and which give people a sense of pride and objective”. This drastic shift has appeared to inject new life into an election that was previously viewed as a potential landslide victory for the Conservatives. But he now seems to have more of an audience.

No Brexit deal could see United Kingdom dairy and meat producers hit with tariffs of between 40% and 65% on exports to the European Union, which could threaten the viability of thousands of United Kingdom farm businesses. “And Labour are holding their position as the leading party in Wales”. Unlikely. On Brexit, a new Labour government would be starting at square one.

The NFU launched a report on Friday (2 June) highlighting the importance of United Kingdom government delivering a good trade deal for agriculture.

She added: “If we are the largest party we go ahead – no deals – with our manifesto, our Budget and our Queen’s Speech”.