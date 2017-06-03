May Jobs Report: 138000 More On Payrolls; Unemployment Dips Slightly

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today that the unemployment rate dropped from 4.4 percent to 4.3 percent, with 138,000 new jobs created last month, while the labor force participation rate declined from 62.9 percent in April to 62.7 percent in May.

The government revised its March and April job totals downward by a total of 66,000.

Goods-producing employment rose by 16,000 jobs during the month, as gains in construction led the way by adding 11,000.

Many economists see the labor market as reaching full employment, or the point when virtually all job seekers have found work, but wage inflation is still modest.

The US unemployment rate decreased by a tenth of a point to 4.3 percent in May, the Labor Department announced Friday. Consistent hiring has come despite historically soft economic growth of near a 2% annual rate since the expansion began eight years ago this month.

The historically low unemployment rate comes with the caveat that the labor force shrank last month.

Investors were also keeping an eye on the underemployment rate, which takes not only the official unemployment rate but adds those who are working part-time but would prefer full-time work. But job growth in May was down across many key sectors. By comparison, the USA has added 15.5 million jobs since 2010, a mark that includes significant catch-up from the mass layoffs of the financial crisis. But judging by today’s response to the job numbers, traders may be having second thoughts about whether the USA is at full employment, too.

Areas of the country with the lowest unemployment rates in April were Ames, Iowa at 1.7 percent and Boulder, Colorado at 1.8 percent.

“I wouldn’t worry too much about monthly payrolls”, Jim O’Sullivan, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics in Valhalla, New York, said before the report.

In May 1.5 million people were marginally attached to the labor force, down by 238,000 from a year earlier. Average wages rose 0.2% in May to $26.22 an hour, the government said Friday.

However, there are fears that few political scandals could derail the economic agenda of Trump administration. This implies that there is still room for improvement in the job market. It has rebounded from a multi-decade low of 62.4 per cent in September 2015 and economists see limited room for further gains as the pool of discouraged workers shrinks.

Employment in other major industries, including construction, manufacturing, wholesale trade, retail trade, transportation and warehousing, information, financial activities, and government, showed little change over the month.