Mayor Kenny: Philly Upholds US Commitment In Paris Climate Agreement

Shortly after President Donald Trump announced his decision to abandon the Paris Climate Agreement on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a stunning response to the USA president, calling his decision “a grave mistake”.

In what was one of the most nervously-anticipated announcements in recent times, Trump had said: “In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord”.

China, India, the European Union and others are already showing strong leadership, he added. “It really puts them in a powerful position”, said John Mikler, an associate professor in global relations at the University of Sydney.

China’s overseas investment in renewable energy deals exceeding $1 billion each soared 60 percent to $32 billion in 2016, according to the US-based Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, which expects the trend to continue.

President Donald Trump wants to stop contributing to the United Nations -managed Green Climate Fund, claiming that “nobody else is even close” to the $1 billion the USA has paid so far.

Former US President Barack Obama said that Trump and his government were “rejecting the future”.

Trump’s decision sent shockwaves among governments and climate change activists around the world.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said in a rare joint statement the agreement could not be renegotiated and urged their allies to hasten efforts to combat climate change.

Nicholas Ssenyonjo, the CEO of the Uganda Environment Education Foundation says the U.S. has been supporting Uganda combat the effects of climate change; something he says is now in jeopardy following Trump’s action.

“New York State is committed to meeting the standards set forth in the Paris Accord regardless of Washington’s irresponsible actions”.

America is one of the two largest emitters in the world, along with China.

The accord commits countries to holding global temperature rises to “well below” 2C above pre-industrial levels, which will require global emissions to be cut to net zero by the second half of the century. Those rules require a nation to wait three years from the date the pact gained legal force, November 4, 2016, before formally seeking to leave.

Every country that has signed has the right to do so, she said.

Tweeting his decision, Musk said “Am departing presidential councils”.

In 2015, there was a huge global deal to do something about climate change.

They will also “call on all parties to uphold the Paris agreement” and “to strengthen efforts over time, in accordance with the objective and provisions of the agreement”.

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook said “Decision to withdraw from the #ParisAgreeement was wrong for our planet”. “It wasn’t enough”, he said.

Bloomberg serves as the United Nations secretary-general’s special envoy for cities and climate change.