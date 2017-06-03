Mayors Want to Take Lead on Climate After Trump’s Paris Announcement

Tapping into the “America First” message he used on the election trail, Trump announced the withdrawal on Thursday, saying that participating in the pact would undermine the US economy, wipe out U.S.jobs, weaken national sovereignty and put his country at a permanent disadvantage.

Paul Bailey, the president of the coal lobbying organisation American Coalition for Clean Coal Electricity, said the standards set by the treaty, which was signed by former US President Barack Obama, were too strict.

However, Mrs May came under fire for not adding her name to a joint statement issued by the leaders of France, Germany and Italy to say that the Paris climate accord can not be renegotiated as President Trump has demanded. “Meeting President Obama’s goal would have led to more regulations, higher energy prices, and dependence on less reliable energy sources”.

The joint agreement between China and the European Union came just a day after Trump provoked worldwide disappointment and anger by announcing plans to withdraw from the Paris pact, which curbs fossil-fuel production. The mayor of that city, along with 29 other mayors, three state governors, over 80 university presidents, and over 100 businesses have banded together to commit to the Paris Accord without the president. “If we can’t, that’s fine”, Trump said.

In Brussels, European Council President Donald Tusk said the EU is “stepping up our cooperation on climate change with China” following a summit with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

Trump announced his decision to leave the accord Thursday.

“It’s an extremely poor decision that I don’t think is based on very much real information”, Paul Mayewski, director of UMaine’s Climate Change Institute, said Friday.

“And then if you look at this on the global time scale, the U.S. has done a lot more, historically, since the industrial era to contribute to this problem”, Beeler said.

“Americans are not walking away from the Paris Climate Agreement“, Bloomberg said in a statement.

“I do not speak for the President”, Zinke said, later adding that he had not asked him. “But it wasn’t enough“.

The Paris agreement commits the USA and other countries to keep rising global temperatures “well below” 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and “endeavour to limit” them to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

But she told reporters in a brief statement that “it’s now necessary to look forward after last night’s announcement by the United States administration”.

Those new rules weren’t quite enough for the U.S.to meet its commitments under the Paris Accord and in any case, Trump is in the process of eliminating them.

Trump suggested that United States compliance with the Paris accord could “cost America as much as 2.7 million lost jobs by 2025, according to the National Economic Research Associates”.

In a joint statement, France, Germany and Italy said the climate deal could not be renegotiated.