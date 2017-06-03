McKenna ‘deeply disappointed’ in USA decision to pull out of Paris

And listeners called in to WNYC to share their thoughts on the president’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement.

“Climate protection can be pushed forward in an effective and competetion-friendly way only by all states”, said DIHK President Eric Schweitzer.

“We are going to see closer cooperation between China and the European Union in accelerating the energy transition into a low-carbon economy”, said Frank Yu of energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

Beijing has repeatedly insisted the pledges, which also included plans to establish a nationwide carbon trading system by this year, were part of its own sustainable development goals and did not depend on a successful Paris deal. “As the world looks to America for leadership, President Trump and Republicans are keeping their heads buried in the sand, hoping the greatest challenge of our time will simply disappear”.

It is not clear what this means. Article 28.1 of the Paris Agreement states a party can not give notice of withdrawal to the U.N. Secretary General until “three years from the date on which this Agreement has entered into force”.

It’s a dramatic change in fortunes for the president after just 133 days in office. So it is not possible for the United States to withdraw immediately.

He said that participating would undermine the USA economy, wipe out U.S.jobs, weaken American national sovereignty and put the country at a permanent disadvantage to the other countries of the world. Indeed, the secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change has already made clear that the Agreement “cannot be renegotiated based on the request of a single Party”.

Maura Healey of MA vowed to “hold the line on important measures that have been put in place to protect our habitat and prevent climate change” – as well as hundreds of thousands of clean energy jobs that Trump has “put at risk, unfortunately”. It was submitted by the Obama administration in March 2015 and pledged to reduce annual emissions by 26 to 28 per cent by 2025 compared with 2005. Unlike the Agreement, the nationally determined contributions of countries are not legally-binding, although they are expected to drive the implementation of national efforts. Only Syria and Nicaragua did not sign up to the deal.

The Labour Party leader labelled Mr Trump’s move to withdraw from the accord as “reckless and dangerous” – and he accused Mrs May of a failure of leadership in not signing up to the statement. Unfortunately, the evidence he cited has been debunked.

European Climate Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete told reporters in Brussels he deeply regretted the United States pullout from the pact to fight the dangers of global warming, which was signed by more than 190 countries, and said it could not be renegotiated as Trump has suggested.

“China has been making more efforts to promote green financing and cut coal consumption and emissions due to China’s own requirements, not in order to be a more influential global climate leader”, said Xu Zhaoyuan of the Development Research Center, a Chinese cabinet think tank.

Bainimarama’s Pacific island nation has already felt the impact of climate change through wild storms such as last year’s Cyclone Winston, which killed 44 people and wiped out a third of the economy.

There are parallels as well to China’s attempt to portray itself as a champion of economic globalization, with President Xi Jinping attempting to seize that mantle in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January as the United States threatened to become more protectionist. On Thursday, he not only called the Paris accord a bad deal, he declared its rejection to be “a reassertion of America’s sovereignty”.

In short, according to him, this agreement was “less about the climate and more about other countries gaining a financial advantage over the United States”. As the youth of America, Latinos are also the engine of America’s economic future.

Note: This article gives the views of the author, and not the position of EUROPP – European Politics and Policy, nor of the London School of Economics.

“We are all custodians of this world, and that is why Canada will continue to work with the U.S.at the state level, and with other USA stakeholders, to address climate change and promote clean growth”.