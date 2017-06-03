Meet your NBA Western Conference Champions: Golden State Warriors

My head wants to pick the Warriors in a sweep, becoming the first team ever to go 16-0 in the NBA Playoffs a year after being the first team to win 73 games in a season. After adding several new players (including one game-changing acquisition we’ll get to below) this is a team out for vengeance that’s looking to cement its legacy as an all time great team. Yes, I realize they’ve since added Kevin Durant, arguably a top-five player in the league, to the equation.

It’s Steph Curry vs. The Warriors’ best lineup against the Cavaliers probably has both players on the floor at the same time, with Iguodala on James and Thompson defending Irving, so Thompson said he doesn’t get caught up in whether his shot is falling. Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James readies to shoot during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

“They are a strong team and they are playing well”. Welcome to the grudge match. That’s why Love wondered why the Cavs are considered underdogs. Chris Paul in San Antonio?

While the Warriors looked dominant, almost leading wire-to wire, they will be mindful of last season.

Now who would have guessed that the Cavaliers and the Warriors would be going at in the Finals again? The Warriors have assisted on 70 percent of their shots this season, which is the highest rate in 13 years.

The first-year Warrior is aware the Cavaliers, who made a 12-1 run through the Eastern Conference playoffs, have been impressive defensively in the postseason. The Warriors have firepower, depth, versatility, and most of all, and overwhelming amount of talent.

The future of the Warriors after this season is anybody’s guess. And it’s come against good offences in the Trail Blazers, Jazz and Spurs. Golden State already killed it.

Draymond Green had a message waiting for them as they pulled into the tunnel.

“I went when I was 23 years old, and it felt like the Western Conference Finals was nearly like the championship”.

“It has nothing to do with passing him in rings, passing him in points, passing him in MVPs”. That means he has something to prove on the biggest stage, which he’s been on seven straight seasons now.

Play LeBron tight, and he’ll blow by you and force another defender to slide over for help, thus leaving a shooter open somewhere else.

But wait a minute, Cleveland isn’t supposed to have a chance, right?

James is a menace on defence too.

Let’s not count the Cavs out just yet, however. The shooting guard/small forward was awarded the 2015 Finals Most Valuable Player title for his Herculean effort in stopping the 32-year-old. And yes, we need a LeBron edition as well, just to be fair.

The Cavaliers will be hoping that swingman Kyle Korver (6.4 postseason average) and guards J.R. Smith (6.6) and Iman Shumpert (4.7) step up their performances in the series.

“Kevin tries to reach greatness with every single thing he does”.

What Thompson, a Toronto native, lacks in shooting, he makes up for in rebounding. Thompson, Curry and Durant are each liable to go off in any given game. Golden State will also have to make sure Curry doesn’t expend excessive energy guarding Irving. The coach has missed most of the playoffs with back problems. The Under is a combined 7-4-2 in the last two finals matchups between these two sides. Can Green control his emotions? Cleveland’s offense is much improved compared to last year’s edition.