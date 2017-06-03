Megan Anderson To Defend Title At Invicta FC 24

The promotion’s featherweight champion will defend her title against Helena Kolesnyk in the main event of Invicta FC 24 on July 15, MMA Fighting has learned. Recently Dana White was a guest on the “UFC Unfiltered” podcast, and according to a follow up report from Bloody Elbow, the UFC President reported “Cyborg” will “definitely” be fighting on that date.

Zingano then went on to remind fans that she still wants to fight Cyborg. “She wants it bad”. “I think we all know I am the only one that can potentially take this chick any day, any time, when I’m 100 percent healthy and happy”. The cool part is the UFC is supporting me in making the best decision and getting me to my highest level of health through the new treatment facility and staff there.

I super feel like a bully for posting this, but, she’s a prime example of the world gone to shit, crybaby ass, the only positive thing about it is she isn’t a guy…. One month later, she was visited by the USADA and did not pass the test. “I can knock her out, I can submit her”. “I’m working on it”.

“Cris is a big friend of mine and I respect her a lot, and I saw everything that on Twitter, (Magana) disrespecting Cris, ” Andrade said.

The Australian-born Anderson, who now trains out of Kansas City, has won her last four fights in a row. I’ve got respect for her, but when people say it can’t be done, all I say is watch me do it and stay off my (band) wagon once I do.

Cyborg (17-1, 1 NC) has fought twice in the UFC, recording TKO victories over Leslie Smith and Lina Lansberg at 140 lbs catchweights. “She won’t do any difference for me in my career”.

