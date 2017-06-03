Melania Trump visits students at International School in Saudi Arabia

Some 35 heads of state and government from Muslim-majority countries were in Riyadh for the Arab Islamic American Summit, mainly from Sunni states friendly to Saudi Arabia.

He explained that a country’s superiority in the military sphere depends on knowledge and capabilities of the local armed forces, warning that possession of weapons without a proper strategy would only cause insecurity and tension.

“This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects or different civilizations”, Trump told a crowded room.

Trump, who is on his first official trip overseas, was to deliver the speech at a summit of regional leaders.

The conciliatory message delivered to Saudi Arabia, a top US ally in the region, was distinct from the antagonism previously used by Trump when speaking against Muslims.

The Iranian president championed a nuclear deal with the United States and five other major powers in 2015 that led to the lifting of most sanctions against Iran a year ago in return for curbs on its nuclear program.

During the 2016 U.S. campaign, Mr Trump mused about his belief that “Islam hates us”.

Introducing Trump, Saudi King Salman described Tehran as a mutual foe and a source of terrorism they must confront together.

“From Lebanon to Iraq to Yemen, Iran funds, arms and trains terrorists, militias and other extremist groups that spread destruction and chaos across the region”, Trump said in his speech. “Drive them out! Drive them out of your places of worship, drive them out of your communities, drive them out of your holy land and drive them out of this earth”. “But I think it’s important that, whatever we call it, we recognise that [extremists] are not religious people. Iran has a rich history and culture, but the people of Iran have endured hardship and despair under their leaders’ reckless pursuit of conflict and terror”, Trump said.

Trump in his speech called Hamas a terror group, leading to this response from the group that controls Gaza: “The depiction of Hamas as a terror organization by Trump makes clear the American bias on behalf of the occupation, and is aligned with the enemy’s policies”.

The UAE’s ambassador to the US, Yousef Al Otaiba, said that the donation reflects “our commitment to empowering women in our region and builds on the progress we have made in our country, where women play a role in every segment of society”.