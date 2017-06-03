Merkel slams Trump’s decision to quit Paris climate accord

“I made it clear that the UK wanted the United States to stay within the Paris agreement and that we continue to support the Paris agreement“.

This ham-handed decision by Trump to drop the Paris agreement is a direct assault against Latinos.

It’s a bitter blow to stalwart European partners who launched an aggressive campaign to convince Trump that American leadership is central to combating climate change.

“It’s now necessary to look forward after last night’s announcement by the US administration”, she said, adding that Europe’s biggest economy will continue to meet its obligations under the 2015 Paris accord.

China pledged to bring its carbon emissions to a peak by “around 2030” or earlier as part of a joint pledge made with the United States ahead of the 2015 Paris talks, which helped bridge the gap between developed and developing countries. Trump will not worry either about American critics who bemoaned a departure from the nation’s historic global leadership role.

“A year and a half ago, the world came together in Paris around the first-ever global agreement to set the world on a low-carbon course and protect the world we leave to our children”, the abc news quoted Obama as saying.

In short, he turned the concept of the agreement on its head.

Germany, France and Italy said the 2015 Paris climate change agreement “cannot be renegotiated” after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would withdraw from the deal.

“Our withdrawal from the agreement represents a reassertion of America’s sovereignty”, Trump said.

That, in short, encapsulates how Trump’s view of preserving American power differs from all of his predecessors, back to President Harry S. Truman.

He said the USA would “cease all implementation” of the accord, under which his predecessor Barack Obama had voluntarily agreed to reduce emissions by about 1.45 billion tonnes by 2025.

“However, we believe that the positive trends in the decline of prices of renewable energy and energy efficiency will continue to drive global action to ensure that global temperature rise remains well below 2 C”, he said. In other words, while Paris created a global architecture for tackling global warming, it recognises that diverse, often decentralised policies are required by different types of economies to meet climate commitments. It will not break alliances: Europe is hardly about to embrace a broken, corrupt Russian Federation, and China’s neighbors are simultaneously drawn to its vast wealth and repelled by its self-interested ambitions.

A series of lawsuits filed by Democratic attorneys general resulted in legal victories that eventually led to the blockage of Trump’s ban on travel to the United States from a group of majority Muslim countries.

“You have gone to Washington to hold Donald Trump’s hand – now is the time to hold his feet to the fire”, he said.

She added that the global climate would “survive” Trump’s maximum presidential term of eight years.

“We have the potential that the Paris agreement is actually much safer with the USA withdrawing from it”.

But it is the relative power balance with China that absorbs anyone who studies the dance of great powers.

What is the Paris Agreement?

China overtook the United States as the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases in 2007 and environmental problems are becoming a threat to stability as its cities choke on smog and pollution destroys its rivers.

The striking image has contributed to more than two million users reading posts about the United States withdrawing from the agreement, and has prompted widespread online discussion.

That sentiment was evident on Thursday in Berlin.

“Climate change can not be ignored, and we must combat this challenge in order to save our planet for our children and grandchildren”.

Kemp and Jotzo may not be alone in their concerns about what would happen if the United States remained in the accord and failed to live up to the agreement’s mandates. Now, with Trump questioning the basis of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, the Chinese are hoping that their partnership with Europe on the climate accord may allow that relationship to come to fruition faster than their grand strategy imagined. China still accounts for about half of global coal consumption. According to data compiled by Bloomberg New Energy Finance, China invested $17.9 billion in new clean energy projects in the first quarter, compared with $4.1 billion in Japan and $9.4 billion in the U.S.

“There are legitimate arguments in favour of staying in being made by many political leaders in the U.S., NGOs and others”, he writes.