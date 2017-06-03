Mersey Girls into BGT final as Cowell makes pledge to lead dancer

This means that, in total, there will be 11 acts in the final. Here’s all of the finalists we have so far.

The pensioner double act from Doncaster consists of Henry Hall, 84, and Malcolm White, 75 charmed the audience and the viewers at home with their cheeky and endearing rendition of One Direction’s History, coming first in the vote.

“It’s very hard to get the public to take in your new song very quickly, especially when you’ve only got around two minutes to show them“.

The fivesome broke the nation’s hearts after they revealed in their audition that star dancer Julia Carlile suffers from scoliosis and is set to undergo surgery that may prevent her from being able to dance again.

Here's Matt at the audition stage – he got a golden buzzer!

Everyone was rooting for them to do well in the semi-final, and luckily MerseyGirls didn’t disappoint.

He winked at her as he said: “I think there’s a reason you came on the show this year because whatever happens, we’re going to make sure that you’re alright”.

He’s previously supported artists like Kanye West.

Kyle got some singing lessons and, this time, David used the last golden buzzer of the series to send him straight through to the semi-finals. Can you spot Ant and Dec in the background?

Magician Matt is 34 years old and from Suffolk.

Before his performance in the live semi-final, Matt told RadioTimes.com that he would involve Ant or Dec in his act on Tuesday evening – and actually he ended up roping in both of them to his madcap comedy skit.

In their audition act, they appeared to work out exactly what Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell were thinking!

In April the girls told the Globe: “It’s been fantastic, it’s so surreal, we’ve been getting messages off people saying they’re not afraid to go to school with their back brace because they’ve got scoliosis and people who were nasty to them before have been nice to them now”.

“Is it bad for me to call you a witch?” asked Cowell, before saying, “This is like real-life Harry Potter”.

Kyle Tomlinson become the fifth and final Golden Buzzer act on Britain’s Got Talent when David Walliams pushed his button for the 15-year-old Sheffield schoolboy.

We’ll have to wait to find out who they opt for, but so far, it looks likely that Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer act Sarah Ikumu – who missed out on a place in the grande finale during Wednesday’s (31 May) show – could be the lucky entry. What was even more impressive is that they asked David Walliams to pick any word at random and then instructed Simon as to exactly where it would be in the Dictionary.

Speaking ahead of the semi-finals they said: “We’ve just been rehearsing for the semi-finals, we can’t give too much away, but hopefully, we it’s a different side of us so”. We’ve watched and rewound it four times already and we still have no idea.