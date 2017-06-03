Michael Bloomberg Is Happy To Bankroll The Paris Climate Accord

The president added that “as of today”, the United States would stop implementing its Paris pledges, including contributions to the Green Climate Fund to help developing countries deal with the effects of climate change. Former US president Barack Obama, whose deal with China was instrumental to forging the Paris agreement, accurately assessed Trump’s move by calling it a “rejection of the future”. “His decision was no, and that was the extent of our discussions”.

Asked about his own views on climate change, Pruitt said human activity may contribute a small amount to climate change, but “climate exaggerators” have overwhelmed the scientific debate.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister expressed her disappointment with the decision and stressed that the United Kingdom remained committed to the Paris Agreement, as she set out recently at the G7″.

A different route would be for America to withdraw from the 1992 UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, under whose auspices the pact was negotiated.

“We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us any more“.

“That was done in the absence of the Paris agreement“, Tillerson said.

Trump’s move to yank America out of the Paris Agreement was criticized by many as abdicating American leadership on the global stage in the face of the climate change crisis.

Speaking to RTL Radio, Mr Philippe said: “Mr Trump has made a calamitous decision”.

In a statement, the European Commission reaffirmed its backing of the Paris Accord: “The world can continue to count on Europe for global leadership in the fight against climate change“. According to New Delhi-based think tank TERI director general Ajay Mathur, “The absence of United States leadership and financial support could delay actions to both reduce global emissions and to adapt to the adverse impacts of the climate change that has already occurred”.

“The world can not wait - and neither will we”.

That is well short of the country’s Paris pledge to reduce emissions by 26% over the same period. This means, the USA will only exit the day after the 2020 election, in which Mr Trump will likely run for a second term.

He added that USA will try to negotiate a new climate deal which will be “fair” to American interests. As the leader of one of the biggest carbon polluters in the world, Trump’s decision is a significant one, but the pushback he has already faced across the political spectrum coupled with Bloomberg’s impending donation will hopefully assure that the Paris agreement has some success nevertheless.