Michael Bloomberg offers to foot USA cost of Paris Agreement

Criticism of his decision rolled in from blue-chip companies like Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Ford Motor Co and Microsoft Corp, while the response from fossil fuel groups with the most to gain from a relaxation of U.S. carbon emissions standards was muted.

With the United States withdrawing from the deal, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has quit two of the president’s business advisory councils.

“We’re getting out”, he added, “but we will start to negotiate and we will see if we can make a deal that’s fair”.

He offered to re-enter the agreement if new terms can be reached.

A number of its members, including Exxon Mobil Corp and ConocoPhillips, had publicly supported the deal.

The US will now join only two other nations on the planet – Syria and Nicaragua – which are not part of the Paris Climate Agreement.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a pastor’s daughter who is usually intensely private about her faith, said the accord was needed “to preserve our Creation”.

Leaders of industry and business groups distanced themselves from the White House in the wake of Trump’s decision.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Oscar-winning actor and environmental crusader, is not here for President Trump’s position on climate change.

“If we are all constructive in what we do, there are things that we can agree on”, Putin said.

Trump cited a study by the National Economic Research Associates – funded by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Council for Capital Formation – which said the accord would cost 2.7 million jobs and a loss of almost $3 trillion in gross domestic product. And it is one of the biggest threats to our present world and to the future of our planet.

Spokespeople for other extractive oil and mining groups, like the National Mining Association and the American Fuel & Petrochemicals Manufacturers, declined to comment on Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris accord.

Jeff Immelt, chief executive officer of United States conglomerate General Electric, tweeted: “Climate change is real”.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said not signing the declaration was an “appalling abdication of leadership”.

“Disappointed with today’s decision on the Paris Agreement”. Among the critics were Mayor de Blasio and Governor Cuomo, who ordered that various prominent structures be lit up green to emphasize their opposition to climate change. He said they “will bet on the green economy, because the green economy is the good economy, it is the economy of the future”.