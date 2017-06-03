Military rejects IS claim of Manila attack

Manila: The Islamic State, one of the world’s deadliest terrorist groups, claimed responsibility for Friday’s attack on a casino in Phillippines, which left 37 dead, according Amaq news agency tied to the group.

The gunman committed suicide inside a hotel room by immolating himself about five hours after storming the casino with an M4 assault rifle and a bottle of gasoline that he used to start the fire, Philippine National Police Director-General Ronald dela Rosa said.

Police said the victims suffocated from thick smoke, after the suspect burned tables inside the gambling area of the complex.

In a later statement posted on Telegram from one of IS’s regular and authenticated accounts, the group went on to provide the gunman’s “nom de guerre” and boasted of killing and injuring almost 100 “Christians” during the rampage.

The IS claim, which came almost 24 hours after the attack, also contradicted a statement from Ernesto Abella, a spokesman for President Rodrigo Duterte, who said there was no evidence linking it to fighting between government troops and Islamist militants in the country’s south.

Police said there was no indication any hostages had been taken by the lone gunman, who was still at large.

“Either he lost in the casino and wanted to recoup his losses or he went totally nuts”, said Albayalde. “They have this reputation of claiming all atrocities all over the world to perpetuate themselves to gain global notoriety”.

“Let us not be unwitting tools if terror by spreading false rumors, like claiming that the Resorts World (incident) is terror related”.

The sequencing of ISIS’ claims is not unusual.

Authorities initially said there were no casualties, but appear to have only found the bodies while sweeping the complex after the gunman’s body was recovered.

Police saw no connection to almost two weeks of fighting with Muslim militants aligned with the Islamic State group in the southern city of Marawi.

The armed suspect forced his way into the Resorts World Manila, an upmarket hotel and casino complex near the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, around midnight local time (Thursday ET).

The gunman reportedly dropped the backpack while being chased out of the casino by police and security guards. Police later searched a vehicle and found registration information they haven’t made public. The only gunshot wound was a guard at the complex who accidentally shot himself, authorities said.

Video captured people fleeing, the sound of gunshots and smoke coming from the upper floors of buildings.

“He would have shot all the people gambling there” if it had been terrorism, said the national police chief, Gen. Ronald dela Rosa.

But police later reported finding 36 bodies in the casino who they said died from inhaling smoke that had become toxic because of the carpet on the gaming room floors. A second “person of interest” who was in the casino at the time was cooperating with the investigation, police said. “One woman I was trying to save fell from the second floor”.

Jay Dones, a witness, said some employees had told him a gunman fired shots in the air.

Bureau of Fire Protection spokesman Ian Manalo told Reuters the gunman placed 9mm ammunition on a gaming table which he then set on fire, causing bullets to shoot off randomly and sending those inside ducking for cover.

Authorities have also told reporters that the man appeared to be “mentally disturbed”. Loud explosions could be heard and then smoke.