Moderate Rouhani Wins Iranian Election in Landslide

Hassan Rouhani was elected the president of Iran for his second term winning about 23 million votes (57%). His nearest challenger was hard-line cleric Raisi, with 15.5 million votes.

“Not everyone who voted for Rouhani thought his record was excellent, but the majority decided his competitor would be even worse”, said Izadi.

Voter turnout was strong; over 40 million-roughly 70 percent of those eligible-turned up at the polls.

Early in his tenure, Rouhani shared a 2013 phone call with then-U.S. President Barack Obama, the highest-level exchange between the two countries since Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution and the U.S. Embassy hostage crisis.

“Mr Rouhani will likely be unwilling or unable to push back against hardliners”. The vote may indicate that they will never be able to take control of the executive branch through the ballot box, as a big majority of Iranians do not favour them or their vision.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who has secured a second term, praised the people’s massive presence in the 12th presidential election held on Friday and said they are the true victor of the polls. “Who they choose for president is their business, as it should be”.

In his Twitter massage on Saturday, Rouhani also thanked his supporters, saying that “I will stick to my promises for you”. He has now contributed to that pressure himself by campaigning hard as a reformist, particularly in the final days. Now, with his re-election, Iran is on the path towards change, with a renewed confidence drawn from the emphatic result.

Modi said India remained committed to strengthening our special relationship with Iran.

Despite the healthy margin of victory, Rouhani, 68, will face considerable headwinds, both at home and overseas, as he embarks on his second term.

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev sent Rouhani a message and congratulated his re-election.

Mr Rouhani has promised to build bridges with the outside world.

The re-election is likely to safeguard the nuclear agreement Rouhani’s government reached with global powers in 2015, under which most worldwide sanctions have been lifted in return for Iran curbing its nuclear programme. Trump and Saudi King Salman signed a series of defence agreements, including a weapons deal worth $110 billion United States, taking effect immediately.

Many saw the election as a referendum on whether Iranians supported the nuclear deal or wanted to return to a more isolationist agenda.

“Iran’s nation chose the path of interaction with the world, away from violence and extremism”, the 68-year-old reformist said in a televised speech on Saturday.

Videos on social media showed huge crowds out on the streets across Iran.