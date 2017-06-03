More Griffin shows canceled as backlash over video grows

A Republican Super PAC is using the photo as an example of “liberal extremists” in an ad, several of Griffin’s upcoming performances have been canceled and she won’t be appearing with Anderson Cooper in CNN’s New Year’s Eve special this year.

But, she said, a sitting president and his grown children and family are “trying to ruin my life forever”. “You guys know him.

That was never what she intended”, Bloom said.

Griffin’s criminal attorney Dmitry Gorin said the fact that she’s being investigated over a joke is “outrageous”, but added that “the secret service is going its job, I suppose”. “I’m only good at doing comedy one way. And I’m going to do it more now”. “I am teasing the President because this is America and you shouldn’t have to die for it”.

Griffin said she was being singled out by older white men for punishment, adding that the controversy was distracting the public from problems within the Trump administration. Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have publicly criticized the video. “Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS?”

CNN later announced its decision to part ways with Griffin. “I made a mistake and I was wrong”. It also cost her an endorsement deal with Squatty Potty.

Sen. Al Franken also dis-invited Griffin from an event promoting his new book, “Giant of the Senate“. Across the country, venues pulled Griffin from their lineups. “And I talked to her”.

Griffin has told singer Demi Lovato to “calm the f*** down, ‘ called actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Ashton Kutcher both a ‘d-bag” for not being friendlier, and written indiscreetly about calling future British King Prince Charles “Chuck” during a visit with Joan Rivers to Windsor Castle in 2011. A reporter asked the 56-year-old comedian if she feared for her career now. But by that point, the tiff between the two women had been brewing for some time. “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself”, he wrote. Bristol Palin had competed on the reality TV show “Dancing with the Stars”. To the displeased crowd, she continued: “No, come on, come on”. It’s ironic that her ceaseless quest to shock and to horrify- gaining maximum publicity as she did so-has ended with the media she desperately chased for so long sealing her fate in such determined and deserved style. “I swear to God, it was fantastic”.

Then in early 2011, Griffin said her new target was Sarah Palin’s daughter Willow, then 16, who reportedly used homophobic slurs on Facebook.

“Kathy, pick on me”, Palin said. According to her, “This wouldn’t happen to a guy.I have been living with this my whole career”. “As a comedian, she really is just fodder for me”. “Kathy Griffin strips down to her underwear AGAIN as she prepares to go on Jay Leno”. “The death threats that I’m getting are constant and they are detailed”, she said.

Organizers released a statement saying, “The St. George Theatre does not endorse the the actions or beliefs of any of its performers, and Ms. Griffin’s recent actions have severely inhibited our ability to fulfill our mission as a non-profit theatre serving the Staten Island community”.

Even the Mail Online grew exasperated with her clothes-shedding stunts, headlining one article: “Does she ever keep her clothes on?”