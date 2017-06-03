More venues cancel Kathy Griffin shows

I’m going to be honest, he broke me, she said, sobbing. She described Trump as a “bully” and characterized the widespread condemnation as a “mob mentality pile-on”.

Whether or not you get, or like, her artistic expression, in America, Kathy has the right to parody the president,  Bloom said.

“Republican Party spokesman Mike Reed called the press conference a “desperate attempt” to make herself a victim”.

See Griffin’s full remarks and her emotional breakdown in the video below. Also in the wake of the controversy, the comedian was let go from CNN’s New Year’s Eve special.

‘I don’t think I will have a career after this, ‘ Griffin said tearfully.

“I caption this ‘there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his.wherever, ‘” she wrote.

“I think she did the right thing, and asking for forgiveness and acknowledging … this was a terrible mistake”, he told CNN earlier this week, insisting that the former reality star could recover from the incident. He said expects the investigation to be closed quickly and Griffin to be cleared.

Griffin later said that as a result of the evisceration she’s received over the photo shoot by Trump, his family, and his supporters, she’s going to continue making fun of the president, and will increase the frequency.

Kathy Griffin broke down into tears during a press conference on Friday morning as she apologized for participating in a controversial photo shoot and slammed the Trump family for attacking her.

Standing in front of a packed room of reporters and cameras in Woodland Hills, Griffin and her lawyer Lisa Bloom confirmed that Griffin was under investigation by the Secret Service over the incident.

Sen. Al Franken (D-Minnesota) said Friday he had dis-invited Griffin from an event promoting his new book, “Giant of the Senate“.

The 56-year-old, who says her apology still stands, revealed she is now receiving death threats that are “constant and they are detailed and they are serious and they are specific”.

However, she said she was not afraid of Trump.

Comedian Kathy Griffin faced the cameras and the controversy today surrounding a photo of her holding a mask that looks like President Donald Trump’s severed head.

Venues in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania cancelled November shows.

Griffin lost sponsorships and jobs, including her role as co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage with journalist Anderson Cooper, after a photograph and video from the shoot appeared on social media on Tuesday. An endorsement deal with Squatty Potty also ended.

There have been some mixed reactions from Twitter users since the image of Trump’s fake bloodied head went viral this week.

At Friday’s news conference in Woodland Hills, Bloom said the depiction of Trump’s head covered in fake blood was not meant to encourage an act of violence.