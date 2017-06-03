Most think health care bill doesn’t fulfill Trump’s promises

The House of Representatives passed the AHCA by a razor thin margin on May 4, but had to include so many sweeteners for the GOP conference’s most conservative members that the bill is unlikely to be taken up as written in the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has created a 13-member panel to begin drafting the upper chamber’s own legislation.

At the same time, some 50,000 Iowans now in the Affordable Care Act “marketplace” will face additional, sharp increases in what they must pay to get coverage for deductibles and out-of-pocket costs, as ACA tax credits are replaced with less-generous ones and cost-sharing subsidies are repealed without any substitute. It’s the target that the Affordable Care Act aimed at – not entirely successfully – and it’s what remains desperately needed in a country where the costs of health care are approaching 20 percent of gross domestic product. Since April 2017, more Americans have had a favorable view of Obamacare than an unfavorable view.

Johnson downplayed a recent estimate from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office that under the House GOP bill, the number of Americans without health coverage would increase by 23 million by 2026. Insurers in states with such waivers could vary premiums by health status for an entire plan year for enrollees with a gap in insurance of 63 or more consecutive days in the past year.nearly 180,000 West Virginian rely on the Medicaid expansion.

Seventy-six percent of those surveyed said the House-passed bill doesn’t make good on President Trump’s health care promises – which, during his campaign, included vows to stamp out the opioid epidemic and leave Medicaid funding alone.

Indeed, the biggest problem with the Republican bill – by far – is that it fails people who can’t afford health insurance, regardless of their pre-existing health status. Roughly half of those polled believe that the new legislation would not change their ability to get health insurance or the quality of care. Because good, explanatory journalism is in short supply and TV shouting matches don’t tell you much, I made a decision to use this space to discuss some of the possible changes that could soon affect millions of people in their 60s and older.

A majority of Americans is not impressed by President Donald Trump’s health care reform bill, according to a poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

That message came across loud and clear in a new tally of Americans’ views about the federal health insurance program for the poor.

In a mirror image of the PPACA’s standing with the public, more than two-thirds of Republicans said they supported their party’s health plan, while more Democrats (78%) favored the PPACA. Under the House bill, those factors are no longer considered, which would cut the tax credits by thousands of dollars for older adults. And it rolls back the expansion of Medicaid.

The bill also plans to cut on the Medicaid program for low-income people, allowing states impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients making things even hard for the low earning class. With some 25 million Americans ages 50 to 64 with pre-existing health conditions, many people will be priced out of affordable health insurance. The bill undermines protections that stop insurance companies from denying coverage or charging outrageous premiums for people with conditions including heart disease, cancer and diabetes.

