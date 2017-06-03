Mother of Tamir Rice greets punishment of Cleveland officers with mixed feelings

The Cleveland, Ohio, police officer who fatally shot Tamir Rice in 2014 while the 12-year old was playing with a replica gun has been dismissed, but not because of the child’s death.

Samaria Rice was talking about Loehmann, who was sacked for lying about his work history, not for shooting and killing the 12-year-old as Tamir held an airsoft pistol.

Loehmann’s partner when Rice was shot, officer Frank Garmback, will be suspended for 10 days starting Wednesday for a tactical offense related to the time of the shooting.

A grand jury declined to charge Loehmann in 2015, but he faced administrative charges from the department this January, and an emergency dispatcher was suspended for eight days in March.

Investigators found that Loehmann lied on his application to work at the Cleveland Police Department. Loehmann was not charged with Rice’s death.

Loehmann was sacked for inaccurate details on his job application, not for the shooting. The boy’s weapon turned out to be a pellet gun. (AP photo/Dake Kang) In this December 29, 2015, file photo, “R.I.P. Tamir Rice” is written on a wooden post near a makeshift memorial at the gazebo where the boy was fatally shot, outside the Cudell Recreation Center in Cleveland.

A grand jury declined to indict Loehmann and his training officer Frank Garmback who was driving the police vehicle.

The firing of Officer Timothy Loehmann, who shot Rice, is effective immediately. The city agreed to pay a $6 million dollar settlement to Rice’s family to settle a civil lawsuit in April 2016. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy McGinty defended Loehmann, arguing that he “had reason to fear for his life”. The incident was caught on surveillance video, which also showed the officers tackle and handcuff Rice’s 14-year-old sister, Tajai Rice, as she ran toward her dying brother.

Cleveland police brass said they have taken steps to curb the use of deadly force and overhaul their hiring process.

Once it was determined that Loehmann and Garmback would not face criminal charges, Police Chief Williams ordered the formation of a Critical Incident Review Committee to determine if the officers had violated any internal rules.

Chief of Police Calvin Williams said the incident had been “tough on the entire community”. He cited the report done by a review panel of city officials assembled by Williams with the goal of recommending discipline in the case.