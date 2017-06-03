Muguruza in third round, Goffin retires at French Open

Muguruza was out of the blocks quicker, breaking immediately, but her 22-year-old opponent scrambled brilliantly – at one point scurrying from one edge of the court to the other to retrieve the Spaniard’s volleys, eventually nailing the pass – to strike back for a 3-1 lead. She has said she will return to the tour in 2018. She came closest in 2002 when she was beaten in the final by her younger sister, as she was at both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open that year.

– American Venus Williams defeated Belgian Elise Mertens 6-3 6-1 in a match that lasted just over an hour. In the victory, Mladenovic won 79 percent of her first serve points and 42 percent of her second serve points.

The diminutive Putintseva smashed her racket into the clay for a second time after firing a forehand wide before a crisp backhand enabled Muguruza to break in the opening game of the second set.

“At home I try and go ballroom dancing four times a week“, said the World No. 47.

Spain’s Garbine Muguruza celebrates winning 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-2, against Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France.

The American, however, kept her cool and watched as Kvitova surrendered on match point with her ninth double fault.

“I am in the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time”. I got home at 1 a.m., it was hard to sleep. “If she stays here through the end, I would like that”.

Venus Williams got off to a sluggish start but quickly found her range to beat Kurumi Nara of Japan 6-3, 6-1 and reach the third round of the French Open.

Olivo served for the match on Wednesday but Tsonga had broken back to keep his hopes alive.

The first Wednesday at Roland Garros is traditionally known as kids’ day.

Rafael Nadal’s quest for an incredible 10th Roland Garros title continues later against Dutchman Robin Haase later.

Muguruza will fight for a quarter-final spot with local favorite Kristina Mladenovic or Shelby Rogers of the United States.