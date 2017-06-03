Mumbai defend 130 to clinch third IPL title

While RPS needed four runs off the last ball to win the game, Daniel Christian struck it on the leg side and signalled Washington Sundar to run for three, which would tie the game.

Mumbai Indians’ Kiwi bowling coach Shane Bond backed Jasprit Bumrah to excel in England during the Champions Trophy.

The match got to a flawless start for MI as they won the toss and elected to bat. MI finished at top of the table in the group stages this time, just ahead of RPS. Jaydev (Unadkat) has been extraordinary, so has been Rahul Tripathi and (Manoj) Tiwary. His replacement, MS Dhoni, couldn’t find a rhythm, and as he and Smith struggled, the run rate kept climbing. Captain Rohit Sharma could not convert his start into a big score, as he was dismissed by Adam Zampa for 24.

Other popular posts on Facebook that found most love from the fans are Harbhajan Singh’s group picture of the Mumbai Indians team with Nita Ambani, picture of Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya holding the winning IPL cup with Sachin Tendulkar, Joss Buttler congratulating the Mumbai Indians team on the win. An injury to Mitchell McClenaghan saw Johnson retaining his place in the playing XI for the rain-hit Eliminator against Kolkata in Bangalore and he returned with figures of 2/28.

In a match that went right down to the last ball, Mumbai registered a one-run victory in front of packed stands at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium.

They were in dire straits at the end of 15 overs with scoreboard reading 79 for the loss of seven wickets.

“Whatever we planned, whatever we executed was fantastic”.

“The first half wasn’t good for us”. Many took to Twitter to voice their opinions, including musician Mick Jagger.

“We would have loved having Ben Stokes the full time but we knew he would not be there”.

“He (Johnson) was bowling against the wind”.

Australian Johnson’s three wickets included the prize scalp of Pune skipper Steve Smith in the final over.

Krunal was Christian’s second victim falling on the last ball of the Mumbai innings.

The saviour: There needed to be a hero with the bat and 26-year-old Krunal Pandya stepped up in the final for Mumbai.

As a result, the team won the championship, marking their third win in the IPL. Mumbai Indians’ earlier IPL titles came in 2013 and 2015.

Mumbai Indians managed to reach 129, but Rohit felt they were about 20 to 30 runs short.

MI mentor Sachin Tendulkar described the outcome of the low-scoring match as “simply amazing”.