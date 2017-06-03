Musk Quits Trump Council Over Paris Agreement

“Trump will find himself isolated more and more”, said Bindi.

President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement has been portrayed in some press coverage as a decision driven by either his personal idiosyncrasies or the policy agenda of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon. The accord calls for countries to revisit their individual pledges every five years, with the hope that nations will adopt stricter limits as the price of cleaner energy technology drops. If the president believes that’s true, it does even more damage to America’s reputation as a leader. Last month, President Xi Jinping hosted more than 20 world leaders for a show case of its economic initiative to build infrastructure linking Asia and Europe.

Climate commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said the European Union “deeply regrets” Mr Trump’s decision and will seek new alliances around the world – including among American supporters of the accord – to ensure that the agreement’s provisions are implemented. Obama also lamented the “absence of American leadership” and accused the current administration of rejecting the future in his scathing statement.

“The nations that remain in the Paris Agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created. But open up each of those links and you’ll find science, in my opinion”, he said in a tweet.

Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate deal has been labelled an “international disgrace” by world leaders, U.S. politicians and environmental groups, who all lined-up to decry the President’s announcement. Trump said the pact favours other nations at the expense of American workers. “NY is committed to meeting the standards set forth in the Paris Accord regardless of Washington’s irresponsible actions”. As the Trump administration has stepped back from America’s traditional role of dominance on trade and development, China has filled the vacuum, expanding its ever-growing footprint across the globe on everything from new roads and ports to bank loans and energy projects.

At least one state is already living up to Barack Obama’s confidence. He promised to do all he can to continue to forge a grand coalition to accelerate the momentum that has built since the Paris agreement.

The U.S.is now only the third nation out of 197 that is eligible to participate in the agreement but refuses to do so. US President Donald Trump considers climate change a “hoax”. “The Trump administration must not only back the agreement but be a driving force in tackling climate change”. “New Yorkers are already experiencing hotter summers, more powerful storms and rising seas, which disproportionately affect already vulnerable communities”.

While we can’t know if any other Republican president elected in 2016 would have for sure withdrawn from the Paris agreement, many institutional actors within the GOP and the conservative movement – from members of Congress (including the Senate majority leader) to think tanks to activist groups to media outlets to conservative donors (including many with fossil fuel wealth) – strongly support this move and have in fact been urging Trump to make it. However, unlike Obama, Kerry directed his criticism toward the current POTUS, calling his Thursday actions “the most self-defeating action in American history”.

US Senator Bernie Sanders, who sought the Democratic presidential nomination previous year, said: “At this moment, when climate change is already causing devastating harm around the world, we do not have the moral right to turn our backs on efforts to preserve this planet for future generations”. At the same time, the Canadian leader said he would continue to reach out to the USA federal government to identify carbon emissions reductions on which they might still be able to collaborate.

“We want fair treatment”. Now the US stands with only Syria and Nicaragua as countries on the sidelines.