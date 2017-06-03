Nadal Cruises, Djokovic Survives Scare To Reach French Open Round of 16

Nadal turns 31 on Saturday and will have a rest day after cruising through his third round clash at the French Open with a stunning 6-0 6-1 6-0 win over Nikoloz Basilashvili.

“I’ll be honest: There won’t be 20 more”, Williams said with a laugh.

Kuznetsova, who won at Roland Garros in 2009, next plays either No. 11 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark or American Catherine Bellis.

“I went on court thinking it was going to be a tough match“.

The Austrian, who is the only player to defeat Nadal on clay this season, will meet American 25th seed Steve Johnson next as he looks to build on last year’s run to the semi-finals. You only have to be a little bit better than your opponent on clay, and you can win three, four, five games in a row and pull away.

“You can not play too close, you have to keep adjusting”.

Agassi said: “Surprise for me, I got a call from him late in Monte Carlo after he was done and he wanted to talk tennis and he wanted to talk about the possibility of working”. He raced out to a 4-0 advantage in the fourth set and completely dominated the final two to advantage past the 41st ranked Schwartzman.

Nadal will not be able to celebrate too much should Madrid win, though, given he will face fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in the fourth round on Sunday.

“I see there is some pressure now”, Moya said at Roland Garros.

While Schwartzman held a two sets to one advantage, he began to break down physically as the match went on and Djokovic took full advantage.

Milos Raonic, Grigor Dimitrov and David Goffin sailed through, but French hopes suffered a huge blow as 12th seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga crashed out to Renzo Olivo in his opening match. The Spaniard outlasted 16 seeded Frenchman Lucas Pouille 6-2, 3-6, 5-7, 6-2, 6-1. Paes and his partner Martina Hingis of Switzerland, who were unseeded, lost to fourth seeds Katarina Srebotnik (Slovakia) and Raven Klaasen (South Africa) 4-6, 6-1, 2-10.

Goffin wrenched his ankle in a sickening incident after scrambling to hit a lobbed backhand victor, only to land heavily on tarpaulins at the back of the court.

Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Garbine Muguruza both play Friday in the third round of the French Open. He is also bidding to become the first player in Open Era history to win 10 titles at the same major.