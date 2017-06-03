Nadal drops 1 game in 3rd round French Open win

Resuming his quest for a 10th title in Paris, Rafael Nadal later joined Djokovic and Muguruza without dropping a set, dispatching Robin Haase 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 in one hour and 49 minutes.

Defending champion Muguruza’s 7-5 6-2 win over Kazakh Yulia Putintseva set up a mouth-watering last-16 clash with home favourite Kristina Mladenovic, who registered a hard-fought 7-5 4-6 8-6 victory over American Shelby Rogers.

It was not plain sailing, however, and despite racing into a 4-0 lead in the fourth set, Djokovic became embroiled in a row with umpire Ramos after receiving two warnings in a game – one of slow play, the second for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Friday marks the 100th best-of-five clay court match of Rafael Nadal’s career. “So I said, ‘I’ll go early, since I have to be in Paris any way and I’ll just get to know him”. “Honestly, I went through so many emotions during this match that I don’t know what to say”.

“When you play six finals and some other good tournaments, then you are playing a lot of matches“. Grisly for Basilashvili, grisly for Nadal’s next opponent, fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, grisly for everyone in the draw.

Djokovic is now joint third on the all-time list for most wins at Roland Garros with 58 but he will need to show much more composure and quality to come through tougher tests to come. “I have a very aggressive tennis usually like in my first two matches here”.

“Numbers that I have on clay are important and I am very happy (about) all the things that have happened to me, my whole career”, he said. Raonic was leading 6-1, 1-0 when Garcia-Lopez was forced to condede.

Steve Johnson has earned plenty of admirers for his courageous passage through the first two rounds of the tournament, his father having suddenly and unexpectedly passed away just weeks ago.

But far from throwing off Djokovic’s concentration, the defending champion stepped it up and progressed to the fourth round with a 5-7 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-1 win to no doubt please new coach Andre Agassi.

Raonic will tackle Pablo Carrena Busta next, after the Spaniard ousted 11th seed Dimitrov in straight sets.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic and nine-time victor Rafa Nadal cruised through to the third round with comprehensive wins at the French Open yesterday.

Goffin caught his foot under the tarp that was folded at the back of the court while chasing down a ball behind the baseline.

The fourth-seeded and the reigning champion outscored Putintseva 26-14 in winners, and reached the 73 per cent in winning on first serve, 24 percent higher than Putintseva.

Zeballos, 32, is through to the fourth round of the French Open for the first time, and will now play the victor of the match between sixth seed Dominic Thiem of Austria and American Steve Johnson.

Venus Williams is last on the main court, against Elise Mertens.