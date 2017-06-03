Nadal hoping for birthday present from Real Madrid

Real Madrid will be aiming to become the first team in Champions League history to win back-to-back titles when they take on Juventus in the final on Saturday.

The Portugal forward paced himself like never before this season, skipping several games so he could stay fresh and thrive in the final stretch.

In the 2013-14 and 2015-16 finals, he scored the winning goals against Atlético Madrid. Higuain spent seven seasons at Real Madrid during which he won three league titles and scored 121 goals – not a bad result given he often shared playing time with Benzema – before the desire to be a regular week-in, week-out player prompted him to move to Napoli.

Ronaldo is not hiding his confidence ahead of the decider.

Ronaldo, however, is unlikely to find much freedom against Juventus, a team with one of the best defenses in soccer.

“Tomorrow at 8.45 I’m going to be in front of the TV for sure supporting my team, hoping that Real Madrid will win another time”, said Nadal.

“Of course I like him, as I like to watch all of the good players and he is one of those”, said Ronaldo. “We are thinking positive”.

He also struggled early in the Champions League, scoring only twice in his first eight games, but ended with eight goals in his last four matches, becoming the first player to break the 100-goal mark in the competition.

“The 4-2-3-1 formation came to me the moment I realized our team wouldn’t progress any further if we kept the old tactics and formation”, Allegri said.

The Italians had won the competition two years earlier, were in their third successive final and possessed a star-studded line-up including current Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.

Ronaldo, in contrast, is 32 years old and has a wealth of big-game experience. Bale has been named in Zidane’s squad for the final, but he is facing a battle to make the starting line-up.

Higuain, the overpowering Argentine striker, had a solid season with 24 goals in the Italian league and five in the Champions League. In two of the last three years they have been in this situation before, and have triumphed.

Hungarian great Ferenc Puskas was 39 years and 39 days old when he helped Real Madrid win the European Cup in 1966.

Ronaldo will be trying to win his fourth Champions League trophy.

Sergio Ramos: The team’s outspoken captain, Ramos was one of the heroes for Madrid when it won the Champions League title in 2014 and 2016.

Ronaldo criticised Madrid fans this week, saying that he was never booed by Man United fans like he was by Madrid supporters at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

“I’m very happy being in Spain but obviously I also miss England because you can’t just turn off the memories”. He was the first player to get a call whenever someone got injured and always took advantage of his chances.

“It’s not correct. And when you are on a hard run that is when you need extra support from outside not less”.

Still, it is worth noting that Madrid have made a couple of prudent signings themselves in recent years, most notably Dani Carvajal and Marcelo, both of whom were bought for €6.5m.