Nadal overwhelms Basilashvili in third round

The Spaniard stormed into the last 16 at Roland Garros on Friday, thrashing Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 for his most lopsided Grand Slam victory.

Fourth seed Nadal coasted to the most one-sided win of his Roland Garros career as his 63rd-ranked opponent, playing his first match on Philippe Chatrier Court, was struck down by stagefright.

But that proved to be as good as it got for the Georgian, whose final tally of five winners and 34 unforced errors rather told its own story.

Friday’s victory was his 100th best-of-five-set match on the slow surface, and he now has a staggering win-loss ratio of 98-2. It was the first time the Spaniard had done so in a completed match at Roland Garros, and he had now played here 77 times-and won 75.

Rafael Nadal and Roberto Bautista Agut meet in the fourth round of the 2017 French Open.

“Basilashvili had been playing well”. “I think it was unbelievable tough for him to even play here”. “And it’s going to take a lot of work if I want to play on center court and play a good match against him”.

Still, it takes on-court success to lead a sport, and Kyrgios’ uneven attitude during matches can derail him at a moment’s notice.

As light rain fell, Djokovic regained his composure – despite berating the ball boys – to level the match at two sets each and was quickly a break up in the decider. Today he’s much, much better player than I am obviously.

Meanwhile, Rohan Bopanna and partner Pablo Cuevas beat Dennis Istomin and Treat Huey 5-7 7-6 6-4.

Nadal won the first set in 23 minutes and won the next five games before world number 63 Basilashvili finally got on the scoreboard.

Canadian fifth seed Milos Raonic also advanced to the last 16 when veteran Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez retired through injury in the second set. “The score is quite embarrassing, you know, but I have to accept it”, he added.

Muguruza will next face either Shelby Rogers of the United States or 13th-seeded Kristina Mladenovic of France. We’re talking about a guy who has lost just 15 games in three matches and just one game in his last match against a top-60 player in the world. David Goffin was forced out with an injured right ankle against Horacio Zeballos.