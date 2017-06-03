Narendra Modi leaves for France after wrapping up Russia visit

Putin quipped Friday after being asked for his reaction at an economic forum in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The US in April struck a Syrian air base with cruise missiles after accusing Assad’s military of killing scores of civilians with a nerve agent launched from the base.

Putin, a former KGB colonel, agreed that Snowden’s predicament was similar to the dilemma he faced as the Soviet Union was collapsing more than a quarter century ago, when Communist party loyalists staged their putsch in August 1991.

He said he had personally reviewed the USA intelligence reports which made the hacking allegations against Russian Federation, and that they contained no meaningful evidence.

“The problem isn’t us, the problem is inside U.S. politics”, he said.

While Trump has claimed that evidence of global warming is partly an elaborate hoax, Putin agrees with the overwhelming consensus of scientists that climate change is being driven by man-made carbon emissions.

In an interview with NBC News Friday, the Russian president said just about anyone could be behind the cyberattacks involving Democratic computer servers.

“You can venture here in any area you want (to do business)”, Modi told a global audience in his plenary address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in St Petersburg.

On the cultural side, the Prime Minister said the deep awareness of Russian culture in India, and of Yoga and Ayurveda in Russia, was a matter of deep satisfaction.

“Growing at 7%, India is one of the fastest growing emerging economies in the world“, Modi told an audience packed with industrialists from some 60 countries, besides dignitaries like United Nations secretary general António Guterres and Putin.

She added the interview would be “the first time he has sat down with an American journalist since the appointment of a special counsel to look into allegations of Russian interference in our election”.

He said India had been working to protect the environment even before the Paris deal reached in 2015.

Modi further said India had removed over 1,200 laws that were considered obsolete in today’s context.

Besides, India has the world’s second largest railway network.

Putin also said that Trump’s promise to negotiate new conditions for the USA leaves hope for reaching a compromise before the Paris deal is set to take effect in 2021.

“The eyes of the world are on Asia and there is renewed interest in India”, he said. The Prime Minister also spoke of the initiative to clean the Ganga. There are opportunities in several sectors.

In the services sector, the Prime Minister said the tourism and hospitality sector will receive high priority.