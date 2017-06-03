Vinay is the first girl to win the bee solo since Snigdha Nandipati’s 2012 win (in 2015, Vanya Shivashankar tied with Gokul Venkatachalam).

After the competition, she said, “It is like a dream come true”.

When asked how she can possibly spell words such as the ones she was asked she said nonchalantly, “I just remember them”.

The Fresno, California sixth-grader spelled all those words correctly, before nailing the final word marocain – a dress fabric made from rayon, wool or silk – to clinch the title on Thursday evening.

Twelve-year-old Ananya Vinay has won the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The victor of the 10th edition of The Spelling Bee Ghana in February was the only contestant from Africa to take part in the 90th edition of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. What a fantastic performance!

Before earning the trip to the 90th bee, her winning word in the McHenry County Spelling bee was “uvula”.

Rohan, an eighth-grade student, missed the word “marram“, a Scandinavian-derived word for beach grass.

Rohan, a 14-year-old eight-grader, will receive $30,000.

“I like finding stories behind words, investigating them further”, she said. She is also the 13th consecutive Indian-American victor; 18 of the last 20 bees were won by Indian-Americans.

“She had a deep passion for reading”.

Ananya never looked all that impressed by the words she was given. If there was a tie at the end of the bee, the speller with the better score on the written test would have been named the champ.

She is taking home a $40,000 grand prize and plenty of bragging rights.

Among the other standout competitors this year was the youngest contestant ever, 6-year-old Edith Fuller, from Tulsa, Okla. That’s after finishing quickly past year when she was eliminated on multivalent, and tied for 172nd place in her first appearance at the Bee. Thankfully, we’ve now returned to ensuring one of two children is really sad, as the 2017 Spelling Bee had a single victor, no tiebreaker rounds needed.