After three consecutive ties, the National Spelling Bee was determined to have a solo victor, so it added a new tiebreaker procedure for Thursday night’s finals in Oxon Hill, Md.

The request by Alisyn Camerota and Chris Cuomo seemed to confuse Ananya Vinay, the 12-year old spelling champion, Mediaite reported.

After the competition, she said, “It is like a dream come true”.

“I like finding stories behind words, investigating them further”, she said.

Several contestants aged 6 to 15 years emerged from early spelling bees, involving more than 11 million youths from all the 50 US States, US territories from Puerto Rico to Guam, and several countries, from Jamaica to Japan.

Still, Huberty was one of only 291 to make it to the national competition near Washington, D.C.

Soon after winning the 90th Spelling Bee contest, Ananya said, “If you try your best, you’re a victor”. What a fantastic performance!”, the National Spelling Bee’s official account tweeted.

Ananya seized the opportunity when her steely opponent, Rohan Rajeev, flubbed a simple-looking but obscure Scandinavian-derived word, “marram“, which means a beach grass. “We have a challenge for you”, “We’d like you to spell a word”.

Vogoti was eliminated when he incorrectly spelled clafouti, a type of dessert including fruit. Vinay will also receive a Scripps National Spelling Bee engraved trophy, a $2,500 USA savings bond, a trip to New York City to appear on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, and a complete reference library from Merriam-Webster. She will get $40,000 in cash and prizes. Ananya correctly spelled the word “marocain” to win the annual event.

Finally, the newly crowned champ from Fresno, Calif., gave it a go and spelled it “c-o-f-e-f.e”.

And it went on and on like that for what felt like an eternity. It ended in a tie for three consecutive years.

She left out the “v” – but it’s not a real word anyway, so no harm done.