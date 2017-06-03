NBA Finals Full TV Schedule, Where To Watch

Cleveland has turned the ball over 12 times, seven of those charged to LeBron James. The Golden State Warriors are shooting 38.7 percent from beyond the arc and 80.6 percent from the free throw line.

Let’s get one thing straight: No matter what happens in the NBA Finals, LeBron James will definitely be back with this Cleveland Cavaliers team next year. Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love smiles as he fields questions before an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. If the Warriors lose then everyone will talk about how KD couldn’t get it done, even when surrounded by possibly the best roster ever assembled.

The 2017 NBA Finals will continue Sunday with Game 2 also at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

Thursday, June 1: Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Curry’s forgettable NBA Finals previous year ended with Kyrie Irving hitting the deciding 3-pointer in his face and Curry unable to shake Kevin Love as Cleveland took Game 7 to complete a masterful comeback and steal a championship on Golden State’s home court.

Not that anyone expected any different.

While much of the focus leading up to Cavs vs. Warriors III has been on how the addition of Kevin Durant to Golden State’s star core led by Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will make life even more hard for LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and the Cavaliers, there are several other newcomers to the rivalry who could play a key role in determining which team wins a second title in this trilogy. I don’t see how the Cavs can win, but I thought that past year, too. I got to do my part and we all got to make it come together as a group.

This is it – the third NBA Finals meeting between the two teams in the last three years. James said he would do his best to be ready for the series opener when his mind was elsewhere, concerned for his wife and children back in Ohio. At the end of the day, I know the way I’m built. “My motivation is to be great, put my teammates in a position where they can compete for a championship, live out dreams”. Two years ago, the Warriors won. They return with an even deeper supporting cast this time around.

If you want to watch this thrilling rematch, you have a few options.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2).

The Warriors are heavily favored in this series, as they should be-they start four All-Stars and have only lost one game since March 11.

Warriors lead assistant coach Mike Brown has successfully taken his place over the last 10 games.

It would be shocking if he couldn’t find some way to win at least one game if not two games.

The series will feature a number of compelling individual matchups, most notably James versus Durant at small forward, Kyrie Irving versus Curry at point guard and Kevin Love versus Draymond Green at power forward. For us that’s the goal anyway, to try to build a dynasty and be great each and every time we step on the floor. “And hopefully we keep it going, but we fully respect and are aware that this team that we’re playing, they’re the champions and we’re not”, Kerr said. He’s only averaging 14.4 points per game in the playoffs, and has only eclipsed 20 in two games. “So I feel great”. Obviously shots are falling.

Having Kerr back on the bench would be a huge boost for a team that has won all 12 games so far this postseason.