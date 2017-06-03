NBA Finals, Game 1 – Cavs vs. Warriors

Meeting in the Finals for a third consecutive year, Kevin Durant starred with 38 points as the Warriors triumphed 113-91 in Oakland on Thursday.

Durant, seeking his first National Basketball Association crown after leaving Oklahoma City for Golden State last July, hit 14-of-26 from the floor and added eight rebounds and eight assists, his early domination including six first-half dunks, more than in any prior full playoff game. But it all starts from getting stops. “I was more focused on defense”.

The Warriors matched an NBA Finals one-game record with only four turnovers while the Cavaliers made 20, eight of them by superstar LeBron James and six of those in the second quarter alone.

(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the first half of Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 1, 2017. “So it’s more or less a heart thing, a prideful thing”.

Lately, Love has done that, but he allowed that facing Green and a Warriors front line that has added Kevin Durant is a formidable challenge.

“He can just go get a bucket”, Green said. That’s huge for us.

The reigning back-to-back MVP finished with a double-double recording 28 points on 11-of-22 shooting from the field including 6-of-11 from beyond the arc along with 10 assists in the blowout win. The Cavaliers never seriously threatened again. “We’re going to enjoy what we do on the floor and going to be passionate about it and have each other’s backs when we’re out there, but every 48 minutes is a separate event”.

Early in the Eastern Conference finals, James went so far as to say, “We want the mentality of Kevin from Minnesota”, referring to Love’s days as the Timberwolves’ main man, while adding that the Cavs can use him at a lower rate.

“I imagine I’m going to coach until Steve tells me he’s ready”, Brown said. The Finals feature 11 current or former All-Stars, the most since the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers met in 1983. The Cavs have also looked unfazed on the road this series.

Irving said the transition for Love in learning how to play a complementary role after eight seasons as the focal point in Minnesota was hard.

Game two is back at Oracle Arena on Sunday.

No one else seemed to show up with the most glaring absences being Tristan Thompson, who had no points and four rebounds and was outplayed at times by Zaza Pachulia, and J.R. Smith, who made just one basket.

Curry’s surge to open the second half pulled the Warriors away to stay.

Stephen Curry’s exclamation point and Rockettes impression. Late in the first half, the Warriors built a 10-point lead despite missing 15 (!) shots within a couple of feet of the basket.

When taking into account the factors that contributed to them blowing a 3-1 series lead previous year, the Warriors would concede they didn’t stay cool and collected when calm heads were needed most.