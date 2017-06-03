NBA Finals pick up where they left off with Cavs-Warriors III

They did, after all, win 13 straight without him.

Thompson has been stellar on the defensive end even when his shot has been off and will likely be counted on at times to slow down Irving, who scored 98 points in the final three games previous year, including the series-clinching 3-pointer.

He was also one win away from returning to the Finals previous year with Oklahoma City but they squandered a 3-1 series lead to Golden State, the team he joined a little over a month later. Do you think it’s better for basketball to have the same teams year after year playing for the tile, or do you think it would be better for the NBA if there was more of a diverse collection of teams that make The Finals?

But the pursuit of a title should be any athlete’s ultimate goal, and however you can do it you should. He’s only averaging 14.4 points per game in the playoffs, and has only eclipsed 20 in two games.

“Since I’ve been in this league, it’s hard to get to the playoffs, let alone march all the way to the finals”, guard Iman Shumpert said. “That’s what you dream about as a kid, is to play at the highest level”. If they need bulk, they have one of the best defenders in the game, Draymond Green, a favorite for the Defensive Player of the Year award. For those who don’t, a promise that may very well come true in this time of Super Teams – see you next year in the Finals. It’s bred in the culture of the organization. They still have a deep lineup, but now the Cavs have brought in some other players to compete. “He’s competitive and he wants to win, so you can bet that he’s not happy about a year ago and he’s going to go after this one”.

Racism, James said, “will always be a part of the world, a part of America”. But certainly it would have been possible the C’s wouldn’t have needed Cleveland resting its stars down the stretch to gain the No. 1 seed in the East. The Cavaliers looked at times befuddled and often overmatched in speed, depth and defence while absorbing the loss. The Warriors finished with a 113-90 win behind big games from Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry. The Warriors are the best first quarter team in the postseason in terms of net rating (+32.1 points per 100 possessions) and are +112 in point differential in first halves. I don’t think it will jolt our guys at all. I think Cleveland or Golden State will obviously be put into a hard challenge, and we’ll see how they respond.

Durant replaces Harrison Barnes, whose offensive struggles played a big role in the Warriors’ failure to repeat as champions in 2016. Golden State won two years ago, when Cleveland was without the services of power forward Kevin Love and largely without star point guard Kyrie Irving.

“A lot of people wanted to see Boston and the Lakers back in the day”, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. We’re still getting better. “If I don’t play up to my standards, then that’s what – that’s when I get upset”. If he doesn’t take off, the Cavs don’t get bad enough to get Finals good with his return, though the Irving pick came from a trade with the Clippers. “We’re doing fine without me”. Does he get an extra bit of motivation from the challenge of proving doubters wrong? The Warriors were a pretty consistent under team (53 of 94 games overall) most of the season, but oddsmakers have adapted and the total has gone over in the Warriors’ last five games. When the season began last fall, Curry unselfishly gave up some of his own scoring chances so Durant could seamlessly find his way, not making as many 3s – or half-court buzzer beaters for that matter – and lacking the same efficiency and flair.