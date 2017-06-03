NBA Finals series opener becomes third-highest rated Game 1 on ABC

The Cleveland Cavaliers were completely outclassed in a 22-point rout that wouldn’t have been that close if not for 15 missed layups from the Dubs in the first half.

Rested and ready, the Golden State Warriors pummeled the Cleveland Cavaliers last night to a blowout 113-91 win in Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals and near record ratings for ABC.

After the game, Durant may or may not have been acting when he said he didn’t remember the interaction with Rihanna. “But if that game never comes and he continues to play the defence that he’s been playing, we should be just fine”.

Jordan didn’t just have one, but actually two turnover-less games in a row – putting up 33 points in Game 1 in a loss to the Utah Jazz, and 37 in a rebound win in Game 2, playing 46 and 40 minutes respectively. “They capitalized. And we get a couple days to see what they did and see what we did wrong and how we can be better in game two”. Once Golden State’s superstar forward gets running down court, all 6ft 9in of him, few players are willing to jump in his way. Instead, they now feel like a group equipped to try to take down the Warriors in a shootout, rather than knock them out in a slugfest. The Cavaliers, the #2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 51-31, have been much better defensively this postseason than they were during the regular season. So we know coming into this building they’re going to play – it’s going to be a tough game for us. “When you are playing against a unsafe team like we are playing in the Warriors and they have great pieces, just got to stay disciplined, understand that every possession is all out”. The Dubs don’t have to scramble, and you get baited into turnovers.

“When we experience that, we’re able to adjust, we’re a lot better”. And had the Warriors been able to win the 2016 NBA Finals in five games – remember, they had a 3-1 lead- he might have been the pick a year ago, too.

When KD was at the line, Rihanna yelled out “brick” to him when he as shooting.

“And a big part of it is because he’s always been a team-first guy”.Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday night on the Warriors’ home floor.However, Curry, who put up 28 points and 10 assists, insists the Warriors are not getting ahead of themselves given the Cavs overturned a 3-1 deficit in last year’s Finals to take the title.

It underscores the difficulty of the proposition facing Cleveland now.

Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving put up decent enough numbers in Game 1, though they weren’t very efficient with their field-goal shooting.

A good portion of those buckets came against LeBron, who has the tricky challenge in this series of checking a high-volume scorer on one end and also churning out points by himself on the other.