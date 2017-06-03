NDP, Green agreement to govern BC trumpets rep-by-pop vote system

Clark’s Liberals won 43 seats in the May 9 election, but together the Greens and NDP have 44.

“As the party that won the most seats in this election, the BC Liberals have a responsibility to face the Legislature as government – so BC’s future can be determined in the people’s house, not behind closed doors”.

In a statement following news of the Greens throwing their support to the NDP, Notley said she would work with a B.C. government led by the NDPs’ Horgan, but she repeated her view that the federal government holds ultimate authority over pipeline projects such as Trans Mountain.

The power-sharing agreement between the B.C. NDP and Green parties includes promises to fight the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion, get big money out of politics, and put voting reform to a referendum.

On Tuesday, NDP Leader John Horgan said the new government would consult the attorney general’s ministry as well as the ministries of the environment and energy to make sure permitting issues were “exhaustively reviewed”.

NDP Leader John Horgan says after 16 years in Opposition, the NDP is excited about the prospect of forming the next government.

With no party holding a clear balance of power, the question becomes who the Green Party will throw its support behind.

Clark could resign as premier, or she could recall the legislature and risk being out voted on her throne speech or budget, at which point she’d have to resign anyway.

The Greens were wooed by both sides for two heady weeks before pitching their lot with the NDP, which agreed to take up issues they have in common in return for the support. “I think people want a change and they are going to see it”.

“We believe they’re unfair”, said Horgan, adding that his government will work with the region’s mayors to improve transit.

“This agreement allows us to focus on the things that matter to British Columbians”, he said to rousing cheers from members of his caucus.

Tom Shypitka, a BC Liberal candidate who who was elected in Kootenay East, said the deal between the Greens and the NDP was “a little shocking” and that it means the province is heading into unknown territory.

Under the terms of the NDP-Green agreement, the referendum on proportional representation would take place when municipal elections are held in the fall of the 2018.

Under the informal conventions of Canadian parliamentary democracy, Clark remains premier until she has lost the confidence of the legislature.

There are no guarantees Horgan can succeed, even with the support of Green Leader Andrew Weaver and his two fellow MLAs.

They said details of the agreement would be released Tuesday after the NDP caucus has had a chance to ratify the deal, which is expected to last four years.

Taylor Mayor Rob Fraser sees the Northeast B.C. Resource Municipalities Coalition taking a leading role in keeping the pressure on any minority government, be it Liberal or NDP, to recognize the importance of rural resource economies.