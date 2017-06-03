New England states join Paris climate goal alliance

Many nations have pledged to ramp up their efforts to curb global warming following President Donald Trumps decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord.

“On the climate there is no plan B because there is no planet B”, he said.

The Ohio company Murray Energy Corporation said in a statement that its employees, management and ownership are “extremely pleased” with Trump’s decision.

Trump, however, has always been critical of the global climate accord, calling global warming a hoax, and had pledged to withdraw from the deal during the presidential elections campaign previous year.

Earlier on Friday Baker – who didn’t support Trump during last year’s campaign and didn’t vote for him – said he didn’t think Trump’s decision to withdraw from the agreement was the right thing for the country or the world.

The French minister for Ecological Transition, Nicolas Hulot, pointed out that Trump committed an injury for the future that has raised rage all over the world.

On the other hand, after Trump’s announcement, some city mayors and state governors in the U.S.

“We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris agreement can not be renegotiated, since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economies”, said a joint statement signed by German chancellor Angela Merkel, French president Emmanuel Macron, and Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni.

“We are talking about the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), how are we going to achieve these goals if we do not take climate change seriously?”

Earlier today, Trump announced that the United States will be withdrawing from the Paris agreement because it is “unfair” the U.S. and “favours” India and China. We do not want other leaders and other countries laughing at us any more.

While government funding remains vital, Espinosa said, “this kind of support is crucial for the work of the Secretariat to assist nations in their efforts to implement their commitments under the Paris Climate Change Agreement”. Scientists said it would be nearly impossible to achieve the goal of curbing global warming.

For Putin, leader of the world’s biggest crude oil producer and fifth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, there was plenty to cheer in Trump’s rejection of the agreement painstakingly negotiated by the Obama administration and signed by 195 countries. “It’s possible to have both by withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement“.

In 2009, Donald Trump was one of many business leaders who heralded the U.N. Climate Conference in Copenhagen, signing onto a full-page ad that ran in the New York Times. For example, some leaders have already mooted introducing a carbon tax on U.S. imports, though such proposals remain complicated.

Fulton County Commission Chairman John Eaves said Trump’s action did not “make American great”. There was a global backlash, and the European Union said on Friday it will increase cooperation with China to combat climate change.