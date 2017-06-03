New Jersey’s State Theatre cancels Kathy Griffin show

“I caption this ‘there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his.wherever, ‘” she wrote. “I’m a comic”, she said, Tuesday night.

Kathy’s press conference will air live from Woodland Hills, CA on June 2 starting at 12pm EST. However, by Wednesday morning, her attempt at a joke clearly fell flat among the public. Though Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton won the state in 2016, she did so by a thin margin, beating Trump by only about 45,000 votes for a 46.4-to-44.9 percent edge.

Two years later, while accepting an Emmy for her Bravo reality series, “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D List“, she declared that “a lot of people come up here and thank Jesus for this award”. I told her you can’t do that. She was referring to the president and continued by saying that she doesn’t encourage violence of any kind. Among her high-profile cases, Bloom has reportedly represented women who accused Bill Cosby and Bill O’Reilly of harassment.

Meanwhile, Griffin’s career continues to take a hit. According to TMZ, the 56-year-old’s Celebrity Run-In Tour stops at the St. George Theatre in Staten Island and the State Theatre in New Brunswick, NJ have both been axed.

Venues in New Jersey, New York, New Mexico and Pennsylvania canceled upcoming shows. I say ridiculous things, I make mistakes constantly.

“I believe what Kathy Griffin did was inappropriate and not something that should be be anywhere in our national discourse”, Franken said.

An endorsement deal with Squatty Potty also ended. “Ms. Griffin and Ms. Bloom will explain the true motivation behind the image, and respond to the bullying from the Trump family she has endured”.

“For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in”, Anderson tweeted on Tuesday. Griffin said she has not spoken to Cooper since, and appeared visibly upset and struggled to speak when fielding questions about Cooper.