New Medicare cards won’t have Social Security numbers

Tuesday, officials announced Medicare is to begin sending new cards with a randomly generated identifier to more than 57 million beneficiaries.

The MBI will replace the Social Security-based Health Insurance Claim Number (HICN), which is now used on Medicare ID cards.

The program, to better protect member information and reduce risk of identity theft, has been in the works for some time, with the Government Accountability Office in 2013 taking CMS to task for lagging in removing Social Security numbers.

New Medicare cards will start being mailed in April 2018.

Medical ID theft, in which thieves steal your Social Security number and health insurance info in order to fraudulently obtain medical services or treatment is growing quickly in the private insurance markets as well. Providers have until December 31, 2019, to transition to the MBI for billing and other Medicare transactions. Medicare has set up a website that provides some basic information.

In a written response (8 page PDF) to the final 2017 Medicare physician fee schedule dated December 22, 2016, the AAFP specifically asked CMS to, among other things, review current provider portals before making beneficiaries exclusively responsible for sharing newly issued MBIs with their physicians and other medical professionals.

Beneficiaries can take steps to protect themselves until they get their new cards.

Your new MBI number will be made up of a combination of numbers and uppercase letters.

Using Social Security numbers has been a recognized vulnerability for years, exposing seniors to identity fraud.

According to CMS, the change is a fraud prevention initiative that removes Social Security numbers from Medicare cards to help combat identity theft and safeguard taxpayer dollars.

CMS pointed out that identity theft among seniors was on the rise and cited Justice Department statistics that show an increase in such incidents from 2.1 million in 2012 to 2.6 million in 2014. You should keep your Social Security card in a safe place with your other important papers.

Nofziger warned that confusion around the transition to new Medicare cards could become an opportunity for fraudsters.